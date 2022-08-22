ProximaCRO: Proxima Clinical Research Ranks in the Top 25% of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the USA

Contract research organization based in the Texas Medical Center ranked 105 in Texas, 58 in health services, 14 in Houston, and 70 in Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Proxima Clinical Research ("Proxima CRO"), a company guiding emerging medical device and pharmaceutical companies from the earliest stages of product development through commercialization, announced today it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Proxima Clinical Research ranks in the top 0.07% of companies in the nation.

Proxima placed 1116 out of 5000 fast-growing companies in the U.S., and placed 105 among Texas based companies, 58 among health services companies, and 14 among Houston-based companies. According to Inc., this honor places Proxima CRO among top 0.07 percent of businesses in the nation. This is the first time Proxima CRO has applied and made the list.

For four decades, Inc. has celebrated the fastest-growing private companies in America. This year's Inc. 5000 awardees thrived in the face of global challenges from the pandemic, supply chain issues, social and labor tensions, inflation, and rising costs. Proxima CRO is recognized by Inc. 5000 for its ability to grow quickly and build a winning culture, even in the face of world and market disruption.

"It is hard to imagine where we were just over 4 years ago. There were only two of us then, reaching out to every company my partner and I knew asking if they needed help.," says Kevin Coker, CEO, Proxima Clinical Research. "Today, despite the pandemic, the great resignation, among other business and societal issues, we have built a solid team of experts that have expedited speed to market with FDA approvals, 510ks, STeP and Breakthrough Device Designations for products that save lives and enhance the quality of life for medical patients and doctors alike. This esteemed designation by Inc. 5000 honors and recognizes the Proxima CRO team for their contributions to our growing company and the emerging businesses we help innovators and entrepreneurs bring to life."

This distinction from Inc. 5000 places Proxima CRO alongside the nation's most recognized brands, such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, and Oracle, among others.

"Innovative ideas don't slow down during market confusion but investments, courage, and strategies that bring innovation to market can struggle without sound business partners to bring that innovation to life," says Coker. "We're honored to take our place among the rest of the best through this Inc. 5000 distinction."

Through good times and challenging issues, the Inc. 5000 list of honorees represents nearly 40 years of exceptional American growth stories; entrepreneurs have remained the key benchmark for business growth success.

About Proxima Clinical Research

Proxima CRO provides regulatory, quality, and clinical research expertise to life sciences companies of all sizes and stages, including inventors, emerging companies, and Fortune 500. With headquarters in the Texas Medical Center ("TMC"), the largest medical center in the world, Proxima CRO brings its expertise to hundreds of medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies in 17 countries across five continents to further advance the $130 billion industry. Launched in November 2017, Proxima CRO is a registered Delaware C Corporation. For more on Proxima CRO and its growing team, visit ProximaCRO.com.

