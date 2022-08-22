UK researchers have found a way to reduce the risk of electrocution with electric vehicles, while US utility Duke Energy said it is exploring how the Ford F-150 Lightning can serve as a grid resource. Chinese carmaker Geely posted disappointing first-half results, while IHS Markit said it expects strong uptake of battery electric vehicles in Europe through to 2030.University of York researchers have developed a new technology that has proven successful in reducing the risk of electrocution with electric vehicles in major road accidents. Presently, the main safety issue in EVs is the high voltage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...