Sumer Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Namibia Copper Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Sumer Resources Inc. ('Sumer Resources' or the 'Company'), formerly Botswana Copper Inc., announces that it has conducted initial exploration on its Namibian copper project (Kopermyn) which included 2,000 meters of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling. Drill targets were determined based on historical data collected from the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The Namibian copper project known historically as 'Kopermyn' in the north-eastern Kunene strict, near the town of Kamanjab, was historically mined up to 1976.

Sumer Resources, named for the historic Sumerian civilization, took over the Kopermyn license in 2022. After conducting initial groundwork and a detailed investigation of the historical data, the Company is confident that some potential exists along strike and along the dip of the mineralized horizon.

With current copper prices above USD $7,000/ton and demand indicating a forecasted trend above USD $10,000 for some time to come, quality projects located in low-risk jurisdictions, near adequate infrastructure, with potentially low stripping and good copper grades, are regarded as excellent investment opportunities. The Kopermyn Project, contains all the aforementioned qualities and while still in early stages of exploration, warrants further investigation.

The exploration work completed by the Company to date, has proven that mineralization may still be present, particularly in the vicinity of the historic open pit. This work included a 2,000-meter Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program in stage 1 to investigate some target areas generated in the vicinity of the open pit.

Results obtained to date (assays received for 19 of the 31 holes drilled in stage 1) included mineralization above cut-off grade from 8 of the 19 holes:

Table 1 (below) - Best intersections with a 0.3 % Cu cut off for Batch 1 drillholes 001 to 019 (22 CRMs were used in this batch of assay results and confidence level up to 92 % on copper assays was attained, the QP therefore excepts the assay values).

DH_Hole DH_From DH_To Hole_ID Length Cu_% Ag_ppm Cu_perc_Labels KOR001 6.00 21.00 KOR001 15.00 1.78% 4.00 15.00m @ 1.78 Cu_perc KOR002 6.00 14.00 KOR002 8.00 1.04% 2.88 8.00m @ 1.04 Cu_perc KOR012 25.00 28.00 KOR012 3.00 1.59% 9.00 3.00m @ 1.59 Cu_perc KOR013 27.00 33.00 KOR013 6.00 4.79% 27.50 6.00m @ 4.79 Cu_perc KOR014 31.00 43.00 KOR014 12.00 2.08% 10.33 12.00m @ 2.08 Cu_perc KOR015 30.00 35.00 KOR015 5.00 1.87% 8.80 5.00m @ 1.87 Cu_perc KOR016 35.00 37.00 KOR016 2.00 1.12% 9.50 2.00m @ 1.12 Cu_perc KOR017 34.00 46.00 KOR017 12.00 1.97% 9.92 12.00m @ 1.97 Cu_perc

Danie Baard, CEO, says: "Albeit early days and a lot of drilling that must be completed, we are highly encouraged to be off to such a great start."

Qualified Persons?

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.?

About Sumer Resources

Sumer Resources Inc. is an Exploration and Mining company, focused on the discovery and extraction of high-quality copper in Botswana and Namibia. SRI is a privately held company with the aim of transitioning to a public entity sometime in 2022.

The Company currently holds twelve prospecting licenses across an area of over 8500 Km2 within the prolific regional metasedimentary Botswana copper belt. Botswana is located in the center of Southern Africa and shares a border with Namibia, where the Company has recently acquired an additional prospecting license of approximately 190km2 on what was a previously operational copper mine in the 1950's, with large historic exports to Germany.

Botswana and Namibia are known to be rich in precious metals including nickel and copper, which have become increasingly in demand in recent years.

For more information visit the website at www.sumerresources.com or contact:

Daniel Baard at dbaard@sumerresources.com or +27 82 903 5176

Subscribe at www.sumerresources.com/contact

For marketing or media email info@sumerresources.com

Forward looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

SOURCE: Sumer Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/713015/Sumer-Resources-Inc-Provides-Update-on-its-Namibia-Copper-Project