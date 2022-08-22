Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.08.2022 | 17:17
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Elon AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Elon AB (publ) is removed (127/22)

Den 7 december 2021 gavs aktierna i Elon AB (publ) (tidigare Electra Gruppen AB
(publ)) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus efter att Bolaget ingått ett villkorat
avtal om sammangående med Elon Group AB ("Elon"), resulterande i en ny
noteringsprocess för fortsatt upptagande till handel av Bolagets aktier på
Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 13 maj 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om
att Nasdaq Stockholm AB godkänt Bolagets aktier för fortsatt upptagande till
handel på Nasdaq Stockholm, och att Bolaget förvärvat Elon genom en
apportemission. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen
för aktierna i ELON AB (publ) (ELON, ISIN-kod SE0001572520, orderboks-ID
664336) ska tas bort. 

On December 7, 2021, the shares in Elon AB (publ) (fomerly Electra Gruppen AB
(publ)) (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had
entered into a conditional agreement to merge with Elon Group AB ("Elon"),
resulting in a new listing process for continued admission to trading of the
Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On May 13, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that that
Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on
Nasdaq Stockholm, and that the Company had acquired Elon through an issue in
kind. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares inELON AB (publ) (ELON, ISIN code
SE0001572520, order book ID 664336) 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.