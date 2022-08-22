Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Elon AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Elon AB (publ) is removed (127/22)

Den 7 december 2021 gavs aktierna i Elon AB (publ) (tidigare Electra Gruppen AB (publ)) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus efter att Bolaget ingått ett villkorat avtal om sammangående med Elon Group AB ("Elon"), resulterande i en ny noteringsprocess för fortsatt upptagande till handel av Bolagets aktier på Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 13 maj 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Nasdaq Stockholm AB godkänt Bolagets aktier för fortsatt upptagande till handel på Nasdaq Stockholm, och att Bolaget förvärvat Elon genom en apportemission. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i ELON AB (publ) (ELON, ISIN-kod SE0001572520, orderboks-ID 664336) ska tas bort. On December 7, 2021, the shares in Elon AB (publ) (fomerly Electra Gruppen AB (publ)) (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had entered into a conditional agreement to merge with Elon Group AB ("Elon"), resulting in a new listing process for continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. On May 13, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, and that the Company had acquired Elon through an issue in kind. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares inELON AB (publ) (ELON, ISIN code SE0001572520, order book ID 664336) För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB