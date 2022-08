Larsen & Toubro, a Mumbai-based engineering group, has commissioned 380 kW of an 800 kW green hydrogen plant for self-consumption at its Hazira manufacturing complex in Gujarat, India.From pv magazine India Larsen & Toubro has commissioned 380 kW of an 800 kW green hydrogen plant at its AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The Indian multinational said the green hydrogen plant, which is spread across 3,000 square meters, will produce 45 kilograms of green hydrogen per day for self-consumption by its Hazira manufacturing complex. It said the operational 380 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...