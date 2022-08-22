Anzeige
Montag, 22.08.2022
22.08.2022 | 17:46
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 22

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

1.Name of the issuer

Fidelity Asian Values PLC		2.State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.

(i) and (iii)
3.Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director

Sally Helen Hunt Macdonald		4.State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person

N/A
5.Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1


Person referred to in 3		6.Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
7.Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

Sally Helen Hunt Macdonald		8.State the nature of the transaction

Market purchase.
9.Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired

623 ordinary shares		10.Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

0.00086%
11.Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed

N/A		12.Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

N/A
13.Price per share or value of transaction

£4.780232 per share		14.Date and place of transaction

19 August 2022, London, UK
15.Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)
2,734 ordinary shares (0.0037%)		16.Date issuer informed of transaction


19 August 2022

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17.Date of grant

N/A
18.Period during which or date on which exercisable
19.Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option

N/A
20.Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)

N/A
21.Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise

N/A
22.Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification

N/A
23.Any additional information
24.Name of contact and telephone number for queries

Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Anna-Marie Davis for FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Date of notification 19 August 2022
