Bank Of Idaho Holding Co: Bank of Idaho Brings Golf Tournament to Boise Area

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Reaffirming their commitment to community and education, Bank of Idaho has announced that it will bring its annual Swing for the Green Charity Golf Tournament Series to Boise. The event will take place Sept. 15 and 16 at Banbury Golf Club in Eagle.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the College of Western Idaho.

"We're really excited to bring our golf tournament series to the Boise area," said Bank of Idaho President and CEO Jeff Newgard. "This event is a natural extension of what we've done on the east side of the state where we've been able to have a lot of fun make some substantial contributions to higher education."

Bank of Idaho established the Swing for the Green tournament series in 2018, and over the first four years has contributed nearly $100,000 to the College of Eastern Idaho and Idaho State University. The Boise event is the third in the series, following tournaments in Idaho Falls in June, and Pocatello in August.

Along with the 25-team tournament, the event will feature LPGA professionals, a derby auction with Korn Ferry tour professionals, a shopping experience and custom player kits. A pre-tournament party featuring a four-course dinner, a wine tasting, signature cocktails and live musical entertainment will take place the evening of Thursday, Sept. 15.

"We're excited that Bank of Idaho has chosen to partner with us," said CWI Foundation Director Mike Jensen. "For a number of our students, this funding could mean the difference between getting a higher education and entering the job market with potential student loan debt."

For 37 years, Bank of Idaho has been a financial fixture in the eastern Idaho community since the original location opened in downtown Idaho Falls, and where headquarters are still located today. The institution has expanded to include 19 locations across southern Idaho and eastern Washington. Stock for the Bank of Idaho Holding Company opened to public trading on the OTC-QX market under the symbol BOID October 2019. With community growth their first priority, Bank of Idaho focuses on small businesses, and is Idaho's leader in SBA lending. For more information, visit www.bankofidaho.com.

----- END -----

Contact: Tyler Kraupp
Phone: 1.208.390.0667
tylerkraupp@bankofidaho.net

SOURCE: Bank Of Idaho Holding Co



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713079/Bank-of-Idaho-Brings-Golf-Tournament-to-Boise-Area

