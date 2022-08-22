Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2022 | 20:56
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Open Doors USA: New Open Doors Prayer App Connects American Believers with Persecuted Christians Around the World

U.S. Christians now able to send prayers, encouragement to millions of believers suffering for their faith via new app

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / AUGUST 22, 2022 - A new mobile prayer app developed by Christian persecution watchdog, Open Doors USA, gives users the ability to connect with persecuted Christians suffering for their faith. Available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the Open Doors Prayer App was created to help strengthen and support Christian communities facing high levels of persecution with prayer and encouragement.

"Prayer is the most powerful way to support our brothers and sisters worldwide who are suffering for the sake of the gospel," said David Curry, Open Doors USA CEO. "Through this app, we are excited to provide a simple and accessible way to pray for urgent requests from our persecuted family living in the most dangerous countries in the world for Christians."

The app highlights real stories of Christians in countries where persecution is most intense and information is ordinarily limited, including Afghanistan, North Korea, Nigeria and others. Users can watch videos, scroll through prayer requests and click "pray" to let persecuted Christians know fellow believers are supporting them. A "prayer wall" gives users the opportunity to write out their prayer, seeing other prayers in real time. Prayer requests can be shared via social media, email or text with one click.

Those who download the app can also access Open Doors' highly cited World Watch List, an annual ranking of the 50 countries where it is most difficult and dangerous to be a Christian. Users can explore country profiles to find information, stories and prayer requests for each of the countries listed, along with ways to support persecuted Christians.

More than 360 million Christians live in places where they experience high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith. Operating in more than 60 countries, Open Doors supplies Bibles, training for church leaders, emergency relief and support to followers of Jesus facing persecution.

About Open Doors USA
For over 65 years, Open Doors has worked in the world's most oppressive regions, empowering, and equipping persecuted Christians in more than 60 countries by providing Bibles, training, and programs to help those who have been marginalized for their faith. Open Doors publishes the World Watch List, an annual report on the 50 countries where it is most difficult to live as a Christian.

Media Contact

Company Name: ICON Media Group
Contact: Open Doors USA
Email: opendoors@iconmediagroup.com
Web: www.iconmediagroup.com

SOURCE: Open Doors USA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713047/New-Open-Doors-Prayer-App-Connects-American-Believers-with-Persecuted-Christians-Around-the-World

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.