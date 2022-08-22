Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2022) - Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CBA) ("Champion Bear") is pleased to announce that it has been advised by Wallbridge Mining Company Limited ("Wallbridge") that Archer Exploration Corp. ("Archer") will be acquiring Wallbridge's 50% interest in Champion Bear's Parkin assets in the prolific Sudbury Basin as part of the sale of its nickel assets, rights, and obligations located in Quebec and Ontario. On completion of the acquisition, Archer will maintain the obligation under the agreement with Champion Bear to carry Champion Bear's cost and expenses for the exploration and development of its 50% interest in the CBA Parkin property through to production.

In Archer's news release of July 13, 2022, Archer states:

"Creation of a new Canadian nickel development company: The Transaction will establish Archer as a leading Canadian nickel sulfide focused exploration and development company with assets in the established mining jurisdictions of Quebec and Ontario." and;

"Sudbury Project". The Sudbury Project is located within the world-class mining district of Sudbury, selected on the basis of recognized prospective geological settings and proximity to several significant producing mines.

"Archer believes that offset dykes, particularly at the Parkin and Trill projects may retain considerable upside discovery potential for high-grade nickel that remains open at depth with insufficiently drilled high-grade ore shoots present at variable depths. Discovery upside may exist for copper-rich footwall-style mineralization along strike from large producing mines within the East and South Range project areas. There is significant optionality for finding and developing the known deposits and prospects on other areas of the Sudbury Project."

Champion Bear looks forward to the completion of this transfer of Wallbridge's 50% interest in the Champion Bear Parkin property to Archer and news on Archer's exploration and development plans in this regard.

Champion Bear is a mineral exploration company focused exclusively on the historically prospective regions of Ontario. The Company's primary targets are platinum group metals, precious metals, and polymetallic base metals deposits. Champion Bear's aim is to create shareholder value through selective property acquisition followed by focused exploration emphasizing drilling. The Company has assembled a large land position in the Dryden and Sudbury areas, totaling over 16,000 hectares. Additional information about Champion Bear can be found on the Company's website at www.championbear.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

