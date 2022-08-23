Crypto.com will be adding Yield Enhancement Lab's Equilibrium protocol to its yield farming services.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Crypto.com is pleased to announce the addition of Equilibrium protocol to its yield farming services to users. Equilibrium protocol is an active portfolio management strategy that automates farming across multiple strategies. It continually analyzes available strategies with no additional effort from investors.





Equilibrium currently supports the Ethereum, Binance, Polygon, and Fantom networks. Some of the core features of the protocol include; self compounding, automated farming strategies, and a looped demand ecosystem for their $YEL token.

Equilibrium will be an optional feature for Crypto.com's liquidity providers and stakers.

Crypto.com's CEO Kris Marszalek said the following:

"We are pleased to be offering the Equilibrium protocol to our users. Some of our products such as yield farming can be a bit complicated to first time users. This service will allow users to invest automatically across multiple pools. It will simplify the process."

About Yield Enhancement Labs:

YEL is a multichain and aggregation platform with several automated farming strategies. Their mission is to build an ecosystem, while helping projects to jump-start their liquidity or gather extra holders through their protocols.

