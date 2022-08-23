Evolva Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
As already announced on 26 July 2022, the company has been proactively reviewing balance sheet assets in the course of the development of the new mid-term plan and expects a non-cash relevant impairment of CHF 15-20 million, details of which will be announced together with the half-year results on 25 August. The company does not expect any additional impairments due to today's SER request.
Evolva CEO Christian Wichert, who has joined the company in February this year, comments: "While the primary focus of the new leadership team is on leveraging the ongoing positive business momentum, boosting commercial performance and bringing Evolva to the next level, we are also committed to transparency and closing with the past. Thus, we are fully collaborating with SER and continuously strengthening our internal processes and rules."
Evolva will provide details on its new mid-term plan and half year-results on 25 August 2022.
Important dates
25 August 2022 Half-year results 2022
Contact
Doris Rudischhauser
About Evolva
For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.
Disclaimer
