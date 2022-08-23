- (PLX AI) - Flughafen Zurich half year revenue CHF 458.3 million vs. estimate CHF 446 million.
- • Half year EBITDA CHF 238.3 million vs. estimate CHF 233 million
- • This resulted in a consolidated profit of CHF 55.4 million in the first half of 2022 compared with a loss of CHF 45.1 million in the prior-year period
- • Between January and June 2022, a total of 9.1 million passengers used Zurich Airport as their departure, transfer or destination airport, more than a fourfold increase on the prior-year period (61% of the 2019 figure)
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de