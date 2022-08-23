Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.08.2022
Kursexplosion zu Wochenbeginn!? – Folgt der Mega-Rebound?
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
23.08.22
08:10 Uhr
1,036 Euro
-0,022
-2,08 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
23.08.2022 | 08:31
50 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.060     GBP0.900 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.040     GBP0.886 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.051389    GBP0.891922

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,923,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
231       1.058         XDUB      08:32:39      00060624914TRLO0 
1023       1.058         XDUB      08:32:39      00060624915TRLO0 
3174       1.058         XDUB      08:32:39      00060624916TRLO0 
2500       1.060         XDUB      08:32:39      00060624920TRLO0 
1600       1.060         XDUB      08:32:39      00060624921TRLO0 
3554       1.054         XDUB      09:59:56      00060628507TRLO0 
234       1.054         XDUB      09:59:56      00060628508TRLO0 
904       1.054         XDUB      09:59:56      00060628509TRLO0 
4146       1.048         XDUB      10:56:00      00060630622TRLO0 
2041       1.058         XDUB      11:58:15      00060632541TRLO0 
2272       1.058         XDUB      11:58:15      00060632542TRLO0 
2500       1.060         XDUB      11:58:15      00060632543TRLO0 
1048       1.060         XDUB      11:58:15      00060632544TRLO0 
3468       1.052         XDUB      13:12:07      00060634573TRLO0 
252       1.052         XDUB      13:12:07      00060634574TRLO0 
214       1.052         XDUB      13:12:07      00060634575TRLO0 
1977       1.048         XDUB      14:20:47      00060637200TRLO0 
184       1.046         XDUB      14:29:20      00060637753TRLO0 
3388       1.046         XDUB      14:34:19      00060638207TRLO0 
4154       1.040         XDUB      14:58:11      00060639640TRLO0 
1719       1.046         XDUB      15:44:57      00060642746TRLO0 
2957       1.046         XDUB      15:44:57      00060642747TRLO0 
760       1.046         XDUB      15:44:57      00060642748TRLO0 
1185       1.046         XDUB      15:44:57      00060642749TRLO0 
496       1.048         XDUB      16:19:47      00060645848TRLO0 
758       1.048         XDUB      16:19:47      00060645849TRLO0 
1920       1.048         XDUB      16:19:47      00060645850TRLO0 
1341       1.048         XDUB      16:21:47      00060646055TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
616       90.00         XLON      08:22:04      00060624441TRLO0 
98        89.60         XLON      08:32:39      00060624919TRLO0 
261       89.60         XLON      08:32:39      00060624917TRLO0 
2478       89.60         XLON      08:32:39      00060624918TRLO0 
2839       89.40         XLON      08:56:02      00060625584TRLO0 
2928       89.40         XLON      09:59:15      00060628502TRLO0 
40        89.40         XLON      10:04:45      00060628656TRLO0 
2608       89.80         XLON      11:58:15      00060632540TRLO0 
293       89.20         XLON      12:42:09      00060633700TRLO0 
380       89.20         XLON      12:42:09      00060633701TRLO0 
1951       89.20         XLON      12:42:09      00060633702TRLO0 
2586       89.20         XLON      13:15:09      00060634661TRLO0 
2901       88.60         XLON      14:20:41      00060637193TRLO0 
4001       88.60         XLON      15:44:47      00060642737TRLO0 
1020       88.80         XLON      16:04:13      00060644631TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  183019 
EQS News ID:  1425671 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1425671&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
