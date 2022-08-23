The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 23.08.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 23.08.2022Aktien1 ES0105659009 AXON PARTNERS GROUP S.A.2 IT0005500712 Energy S.p.A.3 GRS254003007 G.E. Dimitriou S.A.4 GG00BTC2K735 Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd.5 US25401T6038 DigitalBridge Group Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 USU26790AC65 Enlink Midstream LLC2 EU000A2SCAD0 European Financial Stability Facility [EFSF]3 CH1199659959 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG4 DE000HLB42N0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale5 US912810TK43 United States of America6 IE0000ZVYDH0 Amundi MSCI ACWI SRI PAB UCITS ETF