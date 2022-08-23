The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 23.08.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 23.08.2022
Aktien
1 ES0105659009 AXON PARTNERS GROUP S.A.
2 IT0005500712 Energy S.p.A.
3 GRS254003007 G.E. Dimitriou S.A.
4 GG00BTC2K735 Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd.
5 US25401T6038 DigitalBridge Group Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 USU26790AC65 Enlink Midstream LLC
2 EU000A2SCAD0 European Financial Stability Facility [EFSF]
3 CH1199659959 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
4 DE000HLB42N0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
5 US912810TK43 United States of America
6 IE0000ZVYDH0 Amundi MSCI ACWI SRI PAB UCITS ETF
