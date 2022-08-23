Falling in Love at First Sight, Chery TIGGO 7 PRO Deserves the Title of "Best of the Year"

ANKARA, Turkey, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery TIGGO 7 PRO which is going to be launched in Turkish market this year, as an urban luxury SUV for the young elite group, has won high reputation in the global market and was awarded the best-selling SUV of the year in Qatar.





TIGGO 7 PRO adopts the new Pro Family series design language, by using a hexagonal diamond grille outline and a diamond-like star in the middle, it features a trendy style. The two sides of the front are paired with cool black LED headlights, just like the black crystal diamonds embedded in the front of the vehicle, which keeps blooming exquisite brilliance. The bottom is equipped with a front lip trim across the front face, which significantly stretches the horizontal view of the front face and further emphasizes its stylishness. While in the rear, the penetrating LED taillights not only show more youthful and sporty style, but also greatly increase the recognition.

Furthermore, the interior of TIGGO 7 PRO is likewise well designed. Above all, the ultra-dynamic high-tech and luxury cabin draws much attention, whose design style is exactly the same as that of Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, features not only exquisite interior technique, but also a wide driving field of vision, enhancing driving comfort and highlighting grace and elegance.

Moreover, it is equipped with the large 10.25-inch entertainment central control screen , the LCD instrument panel and air conditioning touch screen, achieving a strong sense of technology thanks to the linkage among the three screens. Additionally, the 360° fully transparent bird's-eye panoramic rear-view camera, as well as functions such as vehicle machine interconnection, further reveal the practicality and superiority arising from the large screen.

In this era that appearance is power and becomes the first and foremost criterion for choosing products. In addition to its elegant styling, Chery TIGGO 7 PRO also has technological strength, attracting young people who are in the rising stage of their careers and are willing to choose it as their life struggle witness. Therefore, TIGGO 7 PRO makes people fall in love at first sight by virtue of its gorgeous appearance, and it is deserved to win the title of the best-selling SUV of the year in Qatar.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883351/image.jpg