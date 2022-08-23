New conference to promote open source technology and build stronger community and collaboration around databases and tools.

Aiven, the open source cloud data platform company, is hosting Uptime, its first developer conference, in Amsterdam on September 14 -15, 2022. In alignment with Aiven's commitment to open source, Uptime aims to provide a platform for sharing best practices on building and operating complex systems at scale and allowing open source companies and projects to showcase their solutions and use cases.

"There are broad benefits to a healthy and vibrant open source community, which include the code itself and also sharing information and what kind of business problems it helps to solve," said Heikki Nousiainen, field CTO and co-founder, Aiven. "Uptime by Aiven is an impactful way to gather the broader developer community together for learning and collaboration."

Uptime will bring together developers, architects, data engineers, DevOps professionals, and anyone who wants to learn about open source databases and tools like PostgreSQL, MySQL, Apache Kafka, Apache Flink, Grafana, Apache Pinot, Apache Pulsar, and many more.

Keynote speakers include Jason Yee, Staff Technical Evangelist at Datadog, Rob Barnes, Senior Developer Advocate at HashiCorp, Amanda Brock, CEO of OpenUK and Dirk-Willem van Gulik, Founder, first President and Member Apache Software Foundation. Their presentations will cover a wide range of topics including how to harness the full potential of open source tools, live challenges to the state and future on open source software, how a zero trust approach can underpin data security, and how open source patterns helped countries and citizens structure, scale up and speed up the Covid response in non-intuitive ways.

Uptime will include a variety of sessions on data governance, data pipelines, and how to build a future-proof data platform with the best open source technologies in your stack, and much more. Registration is open now and all proceeds benefit open source foundations.

Learn more about Uptime by Aiven by visiting the event website. https://uptime.aiven.io/

Uptime is made possible by event sponsors including Axual, Excoscale and Postman, and our community partners Berlin Buzzworks, Open Source Initiative, HashiCorp User Group and DataTalks.Club.

About Aiven

Headquartered in Helsinki and with hubs in Berlin, Boston, Paris, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto, Aiven provides managed open source data technologies, like PostgreSQL, Apache Kafka and OpenSearch, on all major clouds. Through Aiven, developers can do what they do best: create applications. Meanwhile, Aiven does what they do best: manage cloud data infrastructure. Aiven enables customers to drive business results from open source that trigger true transformations far beyond their own backyard. Most recently, Aiven achieved a $3B valuation and has now raised $420M total funding backed by its investors Atomico, Earlybird, Eurazeo, IVP, Lifeline, Salesforce Ventures, and World Innovation Lab. To learn more about Aiven, visit aiven.io and follow @aiven_io on Twitter.

