Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named Ben Barker as Head of Claims, UK, and Maeve Kelleher as Head of Executive Professional Lines Claims, UK.

"As our portfolio has been growing in Europe, our team has as well, amassing the depth and breadth of talent to deliver on our CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy. Ben and Maeve have been leaders in serving our customers and building our claims team in the UK, and we are pleased to recognize their contributions and expand their impact as they take on these new leadership roles," said Andrew Walker, Head of Claims, Europe, BHSI.

Ben, who has nearly two decades of industry experience, joined BHSI in 2018. He was previously Head of Executive Professional Lines Claims for the UK. Maeve joined BHSI in 2019 and has more than a decade of industry experience. She was previously Senior Claims Director, Executive Professional Lines, UK at BHSI.

Ben and Maeve continue to be based in London and can be reached at Ben.Barker@bhspecialty.com and Maeve.Kelleher@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

