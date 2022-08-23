ZAVA UK: ZAVA teams up with Mojo for AI-powered home male fertility test

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZAVA has launched a new category of at-home male fertility testing with Mojo and its AI-powered microscope. The sperm test kit is unique to the UK market, providing full clinical laboratory results, for at-home testing, without the stress and awkwardness of visiting a clinic.



The process is simple: from the privacy of their home, a sample is produced, then a pre-booked courier will pick it up and deliver it directly to a partner laboratory where it is analysed with Mojo's AI-powered microscope.

Unlike all other online at-home tests, the test gives full results on the health and quality of sperm needed to clinically assess male fertility:

Sperm motility (how fast and efficiently the sperm can move)

Quantity and quality of the sperm through 22 parameters

Any abnormalities in your sperm, such as head or tail defects





A ZAVA doctor will share their assessment and provide further recommendations based on the test results in under 48 hours.

Over-the-counter and DIY phone accessory sperm tests provide incomplete results with questionable accuracy. While ZAVA's fertility test, measured by Mojo's AISA (Artificial Intelligence Sperm Assessment) system, has been validated against World Health Organisation standards and some of the world's most prestigious ISO 15189-compliant laboratories, offering 97% accuracy.

At £179, the test removes accessibility and affordability barriers that prevent many men from checking their fertility. From home, men can achieve the same high clinical standards without the hassle or cost - at a traditional fertility clinic, men can expect to pay anywhere between £200 and £300 for a fertility test.

Speaking of the launch, Dr Babak Ashrafi, Clinical Lead at ZAVA, said:

"Most fertility journeys start with a female focus due to gender bias, poor awareness, stigma and access barriers to male fertility testing. With our new ZAVA service in partnership with Mojo, accessing male fertility tests has never been easier: clinical-grade lab test from the comfort of your home, advised and supported by our in-house doctors"

Tobias Boecker, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Mojo, complements:

"The role sperm plays in successful conception and healthy pregnancy has long been neglected. Our mission at Mojo is to make sperm testing from home accessible and affordable for aspiring parents and we're excited to work with ZAVA to bring at-home sperm testing to people across the country."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882644/ZAVA_UK_Male_Fertility.jpg