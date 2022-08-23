Riddle&Code GmbH is pleased to announce John Calian as the new CEO of the company.

"I am grateful to have been selected as Riddle&Code's next CEO. We are an organisation led by a purpose to onboard industrial machines to Web3. It is a privilege to lead a team dedicated to machine-driven token economies, enabling sustainable, green, resilient energy systems," said Calian. "That is the mission of our company. I will do my best to serve the team and our customers by enabling our leaders and people to do their best work."

This decision comes at a momentous time, as Riddle&Code evolves into a product-led service company specialising in Web3 infrastructure and establishing the unique RDDL Network blockchain, which provides the cornerstones for decentralised, secure, and trusted machine economies. Riddle&Code is preparing to be a key contributor to this network and aims to provide the best products, services, and solutions to make this vision flourish.

Working with enterprise partners such as Wien Energie, Daimler Mobility, Evonik, Litebit, and Telekom Innovation Laboratories (T-Labs), Riddle&Code has built an extensive portfolio of blockchain-powered software and hardware products across key industry segments, highlighted by renewable energy producers, electric vehicle manufacturers and large scale energy storage systems providers.

"We are at a natural turning point for the company, and John brings the leadership and expertise needed for Riddle&Code to enter this next phase. Our new purpose is to share our established knowledge and onboard as many industries as possible to Web3 to shape the future of interconnecting token economies with the RDDL Network. This goes way beyond the wildest ambitions of current token projects and energy tech companies." Tom Fürstner, Founder and CTO of Riddle&Code.

The landscape for decentralised infrastructure is rapidly changing, and there has been an increase in demand for blockchain-based software systems due to the ongoing shift towards Web3. This new era requires industries to set up new operating and business models, combining old strengths with a new way of thinking.

Riddle&Code is now focused on being a key player in onboarding industries to Web3 and will provide specific products and services. Co-Founder and outgoing CEO Alexander Koppel will continue as Advisor to the CEO in the future and further support the company's mission. This announcement is the logical next step in the further evolution and continued progress of Riddle&Code and its subsidiary companies.

About Riddle&Code

Riddle&Code is a product-led services company specialising in onboarding industries to Web3. The company is the main driver for a world of interconnected token economies by enabling sustainable, green, and resilient machine industries. Riddle&Code offers various solutions to tailor industry-specific hardware wallets and an application suite to build on decentralised blockchains, mainly contributing to the RDDL Network blockchain protocol.

More information: www.riddleandcode.com

About the RDDL Network

The RDDL Network is a decentralised, industrial machine-powered blockchain protocol that uses a unique Proof-of Productivity (PoP) consensus mechanism that proves identity, data accuracy, and usage for all types of machines. It addresses infrastructure and standards as a whole and is designed to shape the future of interconnected token economies for the fourth industrial revolution.

