Braintale, a medtech deciphering white matter, spin off from the Paris Greater Hospitals has been awarded by the scientific committee of the 34th Eastern NeuroRadiology Society (ENRS), whose annual meeting was held in Burlington (Virginia, United States) on August 19th 21st, 2022, the Robert D. Zimmerman Scientific Award for its communication. Entitled Differentiate between Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment patients: contributions of digital DTI biomarkers available in clinical practice the communication was presented by Vincent Perlbarg, cofounder, president and CSO of the company.

Long underestimated in neurosciences, white matter, which represents 80% of the human brain, plays a key role in its proper functioning, development, and aging, whether normal or pathological. Accordingly, Braintale has been developing, since its inception in 2018, non-invasive, accessible, effective and clinically validated measurement and prediction solutions for physicians treating patients suffering from brain diseases.

From ADNI (Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative) available data, the objective of this study was to test whether standardized DTI biomarkers, in complement to MRI volumetry, could discriminate between patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease from age-matched healthy controls and subjects with mild cognitive impairments (MCI). Results showed a significative improvement (p<0.05) of detection of healthy controls and MCI patients among all subjects when using Braintale's DTI biomarkers in combination with volumetric data, hence discriminating AD patients vs. MCI or control subjects.

This is the first evidence of Braintale's platform relevance to enable better care for Alzheimer's disease patients, reinforced by the Robert D. Zimmerman Scientific Award granted by the scientific committee of ENRS. Alzheimer's disease and related dementia affects more than 36 million people worldwide, with more than 7 million newly diagnosed each year. More than 500 clinical studies are actively recruiting patients1, making this therapeutic focus one of the main value drivers of CNS research and development.

White matter alterations have been already observed at early stage of Alzheimer's disease, notably using diffusion tensor imaging but the translation in the clinic of meaningful biomarkers remains a major unresolved challenge thus far. Complementary to existing CSF and blood biomarkers, white matter biomarkers now can be considered as early markers of Alzheimer's disease while being also considered as potentially significant pathophysiological features. A better understanding of white matter alterations will be highly significant for new therapies under development.

Braintale's digital medical device platform now enables non-invasive ageing patient management in the daily clinical practice. Its specifications support patient segmentation and differentiated diagnostic, as well as increased clinical trials success rates by offering efficient translation from research to the clinic of white matter meaningful biomarkers.

Vincent Perlbarg comments, "This study suggests that standardized DTI biomarkers show significant interest in monitoring white-matter alterations to improve pathological ageing management by discriminating between patient population with documented diagnostics. The easy implementation of these biomarkers in the clinic opens the potential of this approach to assist patient management in clinical setting and potentially as surrogate endpoint in clinical trials."

Braintale is an innovative medtech company deciphering white matter to enable better brain care with clinically validated prognostic solutions. With non-invasive, sensitive and reliable measurements of white matter microstructure alterations, Braintale offers a digital biomarkers platform to support clinical decision-making. Braintale enables the identification of patients at risk, early diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression and the effectiveness of treatments in neurology, in particular for demyelinating diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on more than 15 years of research and development, Braintale's products are developed to meet the medical needs and expectations of healthcare professionals for the benefit of patients.

Since its inception in 2018, the company has implemented a comprehensive quality management system and is now ISO 13485:2016 certified, with a suite of products available on the European market under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

