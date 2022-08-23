A Swedish-Italian research group has applied state-of-the-art models for global horizontal irradiance decomposition to assess photosynthetically active radiation in agrivoltaic projects - an important variable to properly predict crop yield.An international research group has developed a new way to estimate photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) and predict the crop yield in agrivoltaic projects. "We have re-parameterized and applied state-of-the-art models for global horizontal irradiance (GHI) decomposition to assess (PAR) in agrivoltaics, which is an important variable in order to properly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...