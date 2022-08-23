CNH Industrial N.V.: STEYR wins Red Dot Design Award for the Hybrid Drivetrain Konzept

London, August 23, 2022

STEYR, a regional agricultural brand of CNH Industrial, has been awarded the 2022 Red Dot Design Award in the Design Concept category for its Hybrid Drivetrain Konzept - a hybrid diesel-electric drive system conceived to power lightweight, high-horsepower tractors.

The STEYR Hybrid Drivetrain Konzept was entered into the Design Concept category, for design concepts and prototypes. As a winner in this class, the Hybrid Drivetrain Konzept will feature in the next edition of the Red Dot Design Yearbook and be showcased in the winners' area of the www.red-dot.orgwebsite. It follows the STEYR Terrus CVT tractor, which previously won the Red Dot Design Award in the Product Design category.

The Hybrid Drivetrain Konzept can provide fuel savings averaging 8% while delivering higher levels of performance in the field and on the road, offering enormous efficiency savings that will benefit both tractor owners and the environment. While still only a concept study it has many features that will enhance future STEYR tractors.

The Red Dot Design Award is among the world's largest design competitions and this award is the latest recognition of CNH Industrial's outstanding contribution to leading design and quality in the industry.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

