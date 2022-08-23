Aspo Oyj: Change in Aspo's Group Executive Committee

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

August 23, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.





Change in Aspo's Group Executive Committee

Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer and a member of Aspo Group Executive Committee, will leave the company to pursue new challenges outside the company. Keränen will continue in his current position until the beginning of November.

"I warmly thank Keijo for all his contribution to Aspo during the major transformation phase of the company and wish him the best of success in his future endeavors," says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.

During the transition period, the treasury responsibilities will be transferred to CFO Arto Meitsalo, sustainability development to Mikko Heikkilä, VP Corporate Development, and Communications & IR function to CEO Rolf Jansson.



Aspo Plc
Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com