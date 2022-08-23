Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.08.2022

WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 Ticker-Symbol: ZYD 
Frankfurt
23.08.22
08:02 Uhr
7,870 Euro
-0,110
-1,38 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2022 | 11:41
107 Leser
Aspo Oyj: Change in Aspo's Group Executive Committee

Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
August 23, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.


Change in Aspo's Group Executive Committee

Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer and a member of Aspo Group Executive Committee, will leave the company to pursue new challenges outside the company. Keränen will continue in his current position until the beginning of November.

"I warmly thank Keijo for all his contribution to Aspo during the major transformation phase of the company and wish him the best of success in his future endeavors," says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.

During the transition period, the treasury responsibilities will be transferred to CFO Arto Meitsalo, sustainability development to Mikko Heikkilä, VP Corporate Development, and Communications & IR function to CEO Rolf Jansson.



Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 900 professionals.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
