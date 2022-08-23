Hazeltree, the leader in treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset and investment management industries, announced today that it has secured a $14 million strategic investment. The investment round was led by FINTOP Capital, a venture capital firm focused on fintech B2B SaaS companies, and joined by Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE), a leading private markets investment management firm.

Rick Kushel, co-founder and managing partner at FINTOP Capital will join Hazeltree's board.

"We are thrilled to have the support of such high-caliber investment partners as FINTOP and Hamilton Lane joining us as we bring Hazeltree into its next era of growth," said Douglas Haynes, Executive Chair of Hazeltree. "Amid market volatility and economic uncertainty, this investment affirms Hazeltree's powerful and resilient business model," added Haynes. "We saw extensive interest from the investment community, but FINTOP's operating expertise stood above all others. We couldn't be happier to be partnering with FINTOP and Hamilton Lane. Their respective reputations in the industry speak for themselves."

"We were greatly impressed by the Hazeltree business and the strength of its model in the alternative asset management space, particularly hedge funds and private equity," Kushel said. "I am very excited to be joining the board of such a dynamic growth company and helping it build on its success to date."

Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Hamilton Lane, commented: "We have a long history of partnering with and investing in leading companies that utilize technology to bring greater efficiency to the private markets. As a user of the platform, we have found Hazeltree to be a transformative technology solution, allowing us to increase the speed and reliability of our treasury operations and gain greater security over our cash management processes, all while expanding our visibility into overall funding and currency needs for our clients. We are proud to be participating in this fundraising round."

"FINTOP and Hamilton Lane's combined investing and operating experience in helping scale fintech companies is unmatched, and we're excited to have Rick join our board to provide his guidance," said Tushar Amin, Hazeltree's CEO. "This investment will fuel Hazeltree's growth through expanding customer success and support, scaling our commercial model, and innovating across our product suite."

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is a leader in treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset management industry. Hazeltree's innovative cloud-based treasury and liquidity solutions deliver enhanced transparency, liquidity, risk mitigation, streamlined operations and increased IRR by optimizing counterparty interactions, credit facilities, margin requirements, and fees. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong.

About FINTOP Capital

FINTOP Capital is a venture capital firm focused on early-stage FinTech companies. With over $700 million in committed capital across five funds, FINTOP brings decades of FinTech founding and operating experience to the board room, partnering with innovative entrepreneurs to push the frontiers of the financial services sector. For more information, visit fintopcapital.com.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 530 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $108 billion in discretionary assets and more than $724 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005182/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Tylor Tourville

BackBay Communications

tylor@backbaycommunications.com