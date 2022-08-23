Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.08.2022
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 
Tradegate
22.08.22
10:24 Uhr
1,290 Euro
-0,010
-0,77 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
23.08.2022 | 12:09
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 23

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

23 August 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The FirstGroup Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

On 19 August 2019, in accordance with the rules of the LTIP, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") granted 765,175 nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company to Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director. Following the testing of the performance conditions attached to these nil-cost options, which were reviewed as part of the FY 2022 audit, the Remuneration Committee has confirmed that 677,179 nil-cost options (88.5%) would vest and the remainder (87,996 nil-cost options) would lapse on 19 August 2022.

The awards granted to Mr Mangold were structured as nil-cost options and may be exercised for up to 12 months following vesting. The awards were subject to clawback and malus, and a two-year post vesting holding period, as per the rules of the LTIP.

Mr Mangold exercised 677,179 nil-cost options on 19 August 2022. On 22 August 2022, 327,533 Ordinary Shares were sold at 109.019 pence per share to cover applicable tax and national insurance. Following exercise of the awards, the balance, 349,646 shares, were released to Mr Mangold in accordance with the Plan Rules. Upon release of these shares Mr Mangold immediately transferred 349,646 shares to his wife, Mrs Nicole Mangold, at nil cost.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Ryan Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Exercise of nil-cost options to acquire shares under the LTIP granted in 2019, sale of shares to cover tax and transfer of shares to spouse
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

£1.09019

Nil

Nil		Options exercised 677,179

Shares sold to cover tax 327,533

Number of shares released 349,646

Number of shares transferred
to spouse 349,646
d)Aggregated Information



See above
£1.09019
e)Date of the transaction22 August 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Nicole Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Wife of Ryan Mangold, Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Transfer of shares from Ryan Mangold
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil349,646
d)Aggregated Information



349,646
£0.00
e)Date of the transaction22 August 2022
f)Place of the transactionOff market gift
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
© 2022 PR Newswire
