Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Absolut gegen den Strom: Aktuell große Gewinner und die potenziell sehr große Gewinnchance…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Tradegate
22.08.22
15:08 Uhr
4,460 Euro
-0,040
-0,89 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4204,54013:35
Dow Jones News
23.08.2022 | 12:10
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: Block listing Interim Review

DJ SThree: Block listing Interim Review

SThree (STEM) SThree: Block listing Interim Review 23-Aug-2022 / 10:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 23 August 2022 

Name of applicant:                                     SThree plc 
Name of scheme(s):                                     SThree LTIP, Minority 
                                              Interests and SAYE 
Period of return:                           From:        23 February To: 22 August 
                                              2022       2022 
                                              540,078 (LTIP) 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:           359,670 (SAYE) 
                                              323,176 (Minority 
                                              Interests) 
                                              0 (LTIP) 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the   400,000 (SAYE) 
last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
                                              1,400,000 (Minority 
                                              Interest) 
                                              0 (LTIP) 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):  149,053 (SAYE) 
                                              0 (Minority Interests) 
                                              540,078 (LTIP) 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:         610,617 (SAYE) 
                                              1,723,176 (Minority 
                                              Interests) 
Name of contact:       Pamela Steyn - Company Secretarial Team 
Telephone number of contact: 020 7268 6000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:     STEM 
LEI Code:   2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.: 0 
EQS News ID:  1426151 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426151&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2022 05:39 ET (09:39 GMT)

STHREE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.