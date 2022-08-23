DJ SThree: Block listing Interim Review

Date: 23-Aug-2022

Name of applicant: SThree plc

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 23 August 2022

Name of applicant: SThree plc Name of scheme(s): SThree LTIP, Minority Interests and SAYE Period of return: From: 23 February To: 22 August 2022 2022 540,078 (LTIP) Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 359,670 (SAYE) 323,176 (Minority Interests) 0 (LTIP) Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the 400,000 (SAYE) last return (if any increase has been applied for): 1,400,000 (Minority Interest) 0 (LTIP) Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 149,053 (SAYE) 0 (Minority Interests) 540,078 (LTIP) Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 610,617 (SAYE) 1,723,176 (Minority Interests) Name of contact: Pamela Steyn - Company Secretarial Team Telephone number of contact: 020 7268 6000

