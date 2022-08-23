Logile's new engagements signify increased market strength as a premier international retail technology solutions provider

Logile, Inc., the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider, today announced that multiple retailers across the United States, Europe (five countries) and Mexico contracted with Logile during the first half of 2022 to implement Logile's Labor Planning, Workforce Management (WFM) and Store Execution solutions, including the largest deal in Logile's history.

Highlights of 2022 Q1-Q2 engagements

New customers:

One of the largest privately held US supermarket chains with stores in the US and Mexico

Leading British multinational retailer specializing in clothing, beauty, home and food products

Midwestern US supermarket chain credited with pioneering the modern supercenter concept

One of Mexico's largest retailers, specializing in grocery and department stores

Expanded business:

One of the largest gas and convenience store operators with stores in the US, Europe, Australia and Oceania

One of the largest privately owned grocers in the US, with stores across the Midwest

Neighborhood grocer operating in the Northeastern US for more than 100 years

US eCommerce company providing online grocery shopping with customer delivery

"We are excited to welcome multiple new industry-leading retailers as Logile customers and honored that several of our existing customers expanded our partnerships to bring them increased value," said Rick Schlenker, Logile co-founder and executive vice president of sales and marketing. "Over the last two years, we have significantly increased the depth of our US and international employee base as we continue to serve more companies and regions around the globe. With our growth, we are maintaining our unwavering dedication to our customers over the long term-a true partnership for life."

