Milo Vapes Global, Inc: Milo Vapes Global (MVG) Launches Solution for Smoking-Related Epidemic in the Middle East - Innovative Flavored Tobacco Products Unveiled For Distribution

The Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction (GSTHR) indicates that the number of current smokers is 85 million in the Middle East and is expected to reach 100 million smokers by 2025. The average smoke rate is 31.2% in the Middle East; Jordan shows the highest smoking rate (41.1%), followed by Lebanon (31.8%). On the other hand, Morocco and Qatar reported the lowest smoking rates of 13.8% and 13.1%, respectively.

A study published in the Academic Journal Tobacco Control in 2021 estimates that the total cost of health-related smoking in the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE - amounted to more than $14.3 billion in 2016 alone. Government health spending on smoking-related diseases accounted for almost 75 percent of the total cost. Among those six nations, the economic cost of smoking was highest for Saudi Arabia, the most populous GCC country, which amounted to more than $6.3 billion.

"Influenced by history and culture, we carefully selected and drafted new and innovative tobacco products that are tailored to the consumers' tastes and cravings. The company is committed to its mission of delivering solutions to the smoking epidemic by delivering new tobacco products that aim to better smokers' quality of life," says Mr. Mike Khalil, President, and Founder of MVG.

The electronic cigarettes market is estimated to grow at a rate of 9.7% annually and is estimated to reach 485 million dollars by 2025, up from 267.9 million dollars in 2018. The expected growth is attributed to an increase in the young population combined with media and vape companies' influence. "The company aims to contribute to the growth of the e-cigarette market through innovations and brand recognition in conjunction with our harm reduction initiative," says Mr. Khalil.

"Governments could play an essential role in changing the population's behavior toward smoking. The government must regulate and oversee the vape industry in each country, and the health departments should safeguard the vape industry and protect consumers in each country by ensuring the safety and integrity of e-cigarettes. Furthermore, healthcare providers should advise smoking patients to transition to less harmful alternatives such as e-cigarettes through healthcare strategies and disease prevention programs." concluded Mr. Khalil

