Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) (OTCQB: TIIDF) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, announces that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") have completed a strategic review of the Company's strategic direction and operations in an effort to maximize shareholder value (the "Review").

Following this Review, the Board has determined that it is in the best of interests of the Company to focus its efforts and resources exclusively on its Sportsflare technology division ("Sportsflare") and embark on the process of divesting its competitive esports team assets (the "Divestiture").

Upon completion of the Divestiture, the sole business of the Company will be Sportsflare, and in connection with the proposed Divestiture, the Company anticipates that shareholders will be asked to consider and approve a change of the Company's name to "Sportsflare Ltd." (the "Name Change") at its next annual general and special meeting of shareholders expected to be held in Q4 2022.

Sportsflare has developed several state-of-the-art esports betting solutions, which include the industry's first-of-its-kind Flash Markets, Player Proposition Markets for Dota 2 and Betbuilder. To date, Sportsflare has signed notable agreements with leading iGaming & esportsbook providers such as EveryMatrix Group, Vivid Seats Inc., Skrmiish Limited and Bayes Esports Solutions GmbH. Sportsflare intends to secure more partnerships with global brands within the esports space in order to drive sales growth and enhance gross margins.

"We have decided to put our undivided attention behind Sportsflare given the opportunity at hand and the amazing progress we have made with our esports betting products during the year," said Tom Hearne, CEO of Tiidal Gaming. "As we continue to scale, our focus will be to not only grow our technology portfolio but also, expand the distribution of our solutions to a wider audience globally in order to strengthen our footprint in the fast-growing esports industry."

"Given the unique and rapidly expanding market opportunity that gaming and esports offer as interactive entertainment - from younger demographics, digitally driven content, and global scalability - we have built a first-class technology platform that will help catalyze and capture growth for the Company from this segment going forward," said Max Polaczuk, CTO of Tiidal Gaming and co-Founder of Sportsflare. "With our newly launched Flash Markets product and opportunities from exciting segments like skill-based wagering, we believe now is the time to focus on becoming an industry leader through our sales execution efforts."

The Company is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") at an issue price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance. The securities issued or issuable in connection with the closing of the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

In connection with the Offering, eligible parties may receive a cash finder's fee payment equal to up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Units that are sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, and warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to purchase that number of Common Shares (the "Finder's Warrant Shares") equal to up to 7% of the Units that are sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, with each Finder's Warrant being exercisable for one Finder's Warrant Share at a price of $0.10 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of 3 years from the closing of the Offering.

The Company will use the proceeds of the private placement for Sportsflare operations in sales, trading and development and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering and Name Change are subject to final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and all applicable regulatory approvals, and the Name Change is subject to shareholder approval. Subject to the approval of the CSE, it is anticipated that closing of a first tranche of the Offering will occur on or before August 31, 2022. There can be no assurances that the Offering will be completed on the terms set out herein, or at all, or that the proceeds of the Offering will be sufficient for the purposes of the Company set out herein.

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media & technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

Forward-Looking Information

