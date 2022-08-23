Phonak Unveils Lumity, the New Hearing Aid Platform for Fully Immersive Conversations in Virtually any Situation

With Phonak SmartSpeech Technology, Lumity improves speech understanding in background noise

STÄFA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Phonak , a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today announces that its next generation of hearing aids will be powered by its latest Lumity platform. Beginning with the Audéo Lumity models, Lumity features the Phonak proprietary SmartSpeech Technology for improved speech understanding.1, 2, 3, 4

Just two years after introducing the highly successful Paradise platform, Phonak delivers even more benefits to its users with Lumity. This new platform provides 16 percent better speech understanding from the front* and an average of 15 percent better speech intelligibility from the back and sides**. It includes universal Bluetooth® connectivity and the sound quality expected from an industry leader.

"Despite many significant advancements in hearing aid functionality and ease of use, hearing care professionals and their clients continue to ask for ways to enhance what is the most basic but still the most important purpose of a hearing aid: better speech understanding," said Angela Pelosi, Director of Global Audiology for Phonak. "With Lumity, we're delivering on that front with technology that offers our best performance in speech understanding, even in loud noise environments. This platform proudly builds on Phonak's heritage of more than 75 years dedicated to creating innovative hearing solutions that impact the lives of millions of people."

*Phonak SmartSpeech Technology focuses on improved speech understanding and reduced listening effort1, 2, 3, particularly in challenging environments. The wearer will be able to fully immerse in conversations and enjoy easier hearing in many situations, in quiet or even in environments with background noise, such as a restaurant.

*Lumity delivers a new dimension in directional microphone technology with improved speech detection and speech understanding through new StereoZoom 2.0 and SpeechSensor. Until now, directional microphone technology has been one dimensional with sharp focus on a single or main source of sound. StereoZoom 2.0 provides a smoother, gradual and continuously adaptive focus on a conversation partner while simultaneously maintaining a balance of environmental awareness. Clinical evidence shows that it enables better speech understanding from the front by 16 percent* in a noisy environment4. SpeechSensor provides 360-degree speech detection with an average of 15 percent better speech understanding from the side and behind.

*ActiveVent receiver and Roger On are two optional integrations to Lumity that can improve speech understanding even further.ActiveVent receiver provides an average of 10 percent better speech understanding in noise** and natural sound in everyday listening situations2 while AutoSense OS 5.0 allows the hearing aids to automatically adjust to surrounding sounds. Roger On is designed to help hearing aid wearers better understand speech in challenging situations, such as background noise and over distance. MultiBeam Technology in Roger On has been shown to increase speech understanding up to 61% in a group conversation in 75 dBA of noise, compared to hearing aids alone 5.

*Phonak Audeo Lumity is also available as Phonak Audéo LifeTM, designed to help people get immersed in their experiences with a hearing aid that is waterproof*** and tested beyond IP68 rating for not only fresh water, but also salt or pool water and sweat.

*Lumity pairs with the myPhonak app, which has been designed to empower users with the ability to make adjustments and create customized programs. The app also allows the user to track personal health data, including step count, wearing time, activity levels, distance walked and ran, and optional goal setting. This further strengthens the meaningful connection across hearing healthcare, well-being and technology. In addition, myPhonak app allows the users to connect directly with a hearing care professional who can remotely assist in personalizing their hearing experience.

*Phonak renowned made-for-all connectivity supports up to eight pairings and two active connections, allowing the wearer to easily switch between streamed audio from one device to another and to make true hands-free calls.

"We strive to provide hearing care professionals and their clients with the best possible outcomes. Daily use of hearing aids has become the norm for a growing number of people around the world who are living with hearing loss, so we focus on making the experience as seamless and effective as possible, with optimal ease of use and peace of mind," said Jon Billings, Vice-President of Phonak Marketing. "With Lumity, we're excited to further the ability that our hearing aids provide in helping people to fully immerse in conversations in any environment."

Source/Reference

1 Appleton, J. (2020) AutoSense OS 4.0 - significantly less listening effort and preferred for speech intelligibility. Phonak Field Study News retrieved from www.phonakpro.com/evidence, accessed February, 2022. ?

2 Latzel, M & Hobi, S (2022) ActiveVent Receiver provides benefit of open and closed acoustics for better speech understanding in noise and naturalness of own voice perception. Phonak Field Study News retrieved from www.phonakpro.com/evidence, accessed May 2022

3 Thibodeau L. M. (2020) Benefits in Speech Recognition in Noise with Remote Wireless Microphones in Group Settings. Journal of the American Academy of Audiology, 31(6), 404-411. "

4 Woodward,J and Latzel, M (2022) New implementation of directional beamforming configurations show improved speech understanding and reduced listening effort. Phonak Field Study News in preparation. Expected end of 2022.

5 Thibodeau L. M. (2020). Benefits in Speech Recognition in Noise with Remote Wireless Microphones in Group Settings. Journal of the American Academy of Audiology, 31(6), 404-411. https://doi.org/10.3766/jaaa.19060

*Compared to fixed directional.

** Compared to conventional acoustic coupling

***?Up to 50 cm

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Sonova AG is under license.

About Phonak

Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to preserving social, emotional and physical quality of life by opening new acoustic worlds for people with hearing loss. We believe that well-hearing equates to well-being and thus is essential for living life to the fullest. Today we offer the broadest portfolio of innovative hearing solutions. In close collaboration with hearing care professionals around the world, we continue to focus on what matters most: improving speech understanding, changing people's lives and having a positive effect on society as a whole. Life is on

