VectorY, a biotech company focusing on the development of innovative gene therapy approaches for the treatment of neurodegenerative and muscular disorders through vectorized antibodies, announces today that it will present a poster at the Hereditary Disease Foundation 2022 Meeting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on August 24-27, 2022.

The poster shows that VectorY's AAV vector, dose-dependently transduced AAV iPS derived human neurons and astrocytes ex vivo, and AAV vector-delivered transgenes were expressed long-term in the brains and spinal cords of mice and pigs. Several VecTab candidates were identified that effectively removed huntingtin aggregates from U2OS cells that expressed a CAG-repeat-expanded pathological form of huntingtin.

Huntington's Disease is caused by aggregates of polyglutamine-rich HTT protein, which result from CAG repeat expansions of the Huntingtin gene. VecTabs, which are secreted- or intracellular-antibody fragments that are AAV-vectorized and delivered to neurons and/or astrocytes, have previously been shown to efficiently target such misfolded proteins (TDP-43) and toxic lipids (oxPL). The poster data shows that the platform is also able to target polyglutamine-rich proteins like HTT, demonstrating the clearance of toxic HTT aggregates.

The details of the poster are as follows:

Title: VecTabs: Targeting misfolded and aggregated proteins with vectorized antibodies for the treatment of ALS and HD

Time and date: 25 August, 6:30 p.m. 10:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Royal Sonesta Hotel Boston, 40 Edwin Land Boulevard, Cambridge, MA 02142

Pavlina Konstantinova, Chief Scientific Officer of VectorY, said: "The results that will be reported at the Hereditary Disease Foundation are encouraging signals thatour VecTab technology has the potential to effectivelytarget Huntington's Disease. Our technology enables the specific targeting of misfolded and aggregated proteins, which have been shown to cause neurodegenerative diseases, whilst maintaining the function of the correctly folded native forms of those proteins."

The new data demonstrates the effective removal of huntingtin (HTT) aggregates in a preclinical model. VectorY's novel platform has demonstrated accelerated removal of toxic HTT proteins intracellularly, where they cause damage to the deep brain motor neurons. The research supports and highlights the therapeutic potential and versatility of VectorY's VecTab platform technology, which was previously reported in preclinical models of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Members of the VectorY team will attend the conference in person and will be available to discuss the poster. To meet the team, please contact info@vectorytx.com.

