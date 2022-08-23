Scanbuy Announces ExtendedAudiences Act-Alike Audience Extensions of CPG Consumer Purchase Data, Powered by Diveplane

Ethical Artificial Intelligence will backbone this leading-edge AdTech innovation

NEW YORK, NY and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Scanbuy , a global leader in mobile engagement and digital advertising, today announced the launch of ExtendedAudiences for CPG brands and agencies. ExtendedAudiences are privacy-protected, act-alike audience extensions of U.S. consumer CPG purchase data, powered by Diveplane , the company keeping the humanity in artificial intelligence (AI).

For the first time in AdTech, Scanbuy will deliver act-alike audiences that are editable, auditable, and scalable, in a transparent, privacy-first manner for data-driven digital marketers. Scanbuy will feature and differentiate on how openly it treats consumer privacy across all its shopping data.

More organizations are embracing AI/ML to support their business operations, which makes more urgent the need for authentic training data that accurately reflects a population. ExtendedAudiences data models are designed to extend the benefits of the Interactive Advertising Bureau's (IAB's) data transparency standards from deterministic to modeled data sets. A forensic-level audit is available for all stakeholders -- including agencies, brands, consumers, data providers, and regulators -- at run-time, every time an act-alike model is generated.

"At Scanbuy we are focused on advancing the AdTech data transparency standards that define responsible audience data collection," said Chai Outmezguine, Chief Executive Officer. "AI and ML-derived value will be critical to our industry's future. By requiring that all our models be inherently understandable, Scanbuy allows self-attestation data audits to be extended to modeled audiences. Model explainability allows us to determine how predictions are built, protect attributes across data partners, and maintain the data subject's ultimate privacy and control over usage. We also see a bright future in introducing this transparency to re-enforcement learning techniques that help optimize in-flight campaigns. Together with Diveplane, we are setting a new precedent for privacy, transparency, and auditability," he said.

Scanbuy's ExtendedAudiences are always created exclusively with opted-in consumers for both the seed AND audience extensions using a technology offered by AI company Diveplane . This is a fundamentally different approach to traditional black-box algorithms and models, and ushers in a new world of human-explainable, atomic-level, transparently generated consumer audiences that are audited as they are built and modified over time.

Scanbuy builds upon emerging industry standards within the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) to raise privacy and transparency standards across AdTech and has turned to Diveplane Corporation as their trusted AI Partner. Diveplane's technology enables Scanbuy to generate rich consumer data shopping profiles for digital marketing agencies and organizations for better consumer targeting, all while protecting customer data by showing how AI models make predictions. In today's consumer privacy-focused world, Diveplane is providing deeply differentiated AI technology that is explainable, auditable, transparent, and editable. At the same time, Scanbuy lets agencies deliver new value back to consumers in a wide variety of ways (for example: highly targeted retailer and brand coupons and discounts).

"With ExtendedAudiences Scanbuy will fundamentally change the way AdTech thinks about consumer data. We are excited to be their partner, delivering our AI innovation that offers AI-engineered insights in a never-before-seen way," said Dr. Michael Capps, Chief Executive Officer of Diveplane.

About Scanbuy, Inc.

Scanbuy is the industry leader in providing technology solutions and services that empower companies to promote mobile marketing, advertising, shopping, product discovery, loyalty, and power intelligent connections between the physical and digital world. The Scanbuy suite of products consists of cloud-based platforms for engagement, product packaging, marketing, couponing, advertising, and much more. Our platforms are used by a wide variety of industries including retail, CPG, electronics, and QSR to create, manage and power consumer engagements, SmartLabel transparency, manufacturing, supply chain, and business processes.

Scanbuy continues to be the QR Code provider chosen by global enterprises to deliver engagement across physical and digital, on products, packaging, marketing materials, coupons, TV/streaming advertisements, and so much more. For more information on Scanbuy's entire family of products, visit https://www.scanbuy.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Diveplane

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Michael Capps and Dr. Chris Hazard, Diveplane keeps the humanity in artificial intelligence. The company develops technology that helps businesses and government organizations better understand and leverage the power of their data through AI tools that are trainable, interpretable and auditable. Diveplane is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on Diveplane, please visit www.diveplane.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

