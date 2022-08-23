Xcelerate, Inc.: Additional Countries Add Patent Protection

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT) today announced that it has received patent protection in nine additional countries.

Korean Claim -

In April 2022 our Korean Application, #10-2019-7006227, was allowed by the Korean Intellectual Property Office.

These patent allowances cover A composition comprising silica particles having a mean diameter between 0.5 and 10 nm for activating T lymphocytes for use in a method of treating a subject/individual having cancer, infection, or inflammatory disease, wherein activation of the T lymphocytes is characterised by an increase in expression of CD69 and/or CD25 by the T lymphocytes, wherein the infection is infection with viruses, bacteria, helminthes or parasites, and wherein the inflammatory disease is multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, asthma or ulcerative colitis.

Eurasian Claims -

More recently our patent prosecution attorneys in London, Mewburn Ellis, advised us that The Eurasian Patent Organization has approved the granting of a Eurasian Patent for our application covering "COMPOSITIONS COMPRISING NANOSILICA PARTICLES AND THEIR USE IN METHODS OF ACTIVATING T LYMPHOCYTES FOR THERAPY". This patent grant includes the Russian Federation, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

In connection with furthering the research and development of these and other patents in our portfolio, Cathy Scangarella, who recently joined our Advisory Board, has been meeting with several U.S. based research institutions with the goal developing a research partnership to further develop this IP" said Michael O'Shea Xcelerate's CEO.

Additional, detailed, information about Xcelerate's R&D plans can be viewed at the newly updated www.xcelerate.global under the heading of Technology.

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses three separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology. (ii)owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and (iii) acquiring and further developing a portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses. For more information visit www.xcelerate.global or contact us at 854-900-2020 or email info@xcelerate.global.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

SOURCE: Xcelerate, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/713130/Additional-Countries-Add-Patent-Protection