Top automotive industry thought leaders, including Smart Eye, will discuss interior sensing innovation fueled by AI and other technology advances

Smart Eye, the global leader in Human Insight AI, announced today that Deputy CEO Dr. Rana el Kaliouby will deliver a keynote address at InCabin, the industry's premier automotive interior sensing event. Her session will feature thought leadership on the future of human-centric road safety and mobility experiences, while demonstrating Smart Eye's innovations in the space.

InCabin, an Autosens event, is hosting its inaugural conference in Brussels. The event brings together a community of automotive experts driven by the need to improve road safety and deliver more engaging and restorative mobility experiences, while navigating the evolving regulatory and legislative landscape.

Drawing on 20+ years of work to humanize technology, Dr. el Kaliouby's keynote will offer insight into the application of Human Insight AI in automotive interior sensing and its promising human-centric use cases: from advanced safety to engaging mobility experiences that promote comfort, wellness and entertainment. She will also explore the cornerstones of ethical development and deployment of AI-based automotive technologies.

"I'm very energized by all of the innovation taking place in the interior sensing space right now. It's a pivotal moment not only for companies in the automotive industry, but also for consumers, who are craving a safer and more comfortable automotive experience," said Dr. el Kaliouby. "That's why I'm so excited about InCabin. The event will enable this robust ecosystem of players to come together and solve some of interior sensing's most pressing problems; and inspire progress. That's something we're laser-focused on at Smart Eye, and by promoting that conversation amongst other industry leaders, we have a really compelling opportunity to share our key learnings and ideate on what's next, together."

In addition to Dr. el Kaliouby's keynote, Smart Eye Senior Pre-Production Product Owner Mona Beikirch will give a technical presentation detailing how machine learning-based activity recognition algorithms are developed, as well as the challenges of ensuring such technology performs with high accuracy. Smart Eye will also have a booth at the event, where the company will showcase demos of its best-in-class automotive interior sensing technology.

"InCabin is coming at a critical time. We are seeing significant demand from automakers looking for driver monitoring systems that promise to save lives on the road," said Smart Eye Founder and CEO Martin Krantz. "As interest in broader interior sensing solutions continues to pick up, it is key that we take a human-centric approach to the overall mobility experience. No one is better suited to discuss this ongoing evolution and drive for innovation than Rana, and I am sure she will inspire the InCabin audience to envision the exciting future of our industry."

Smart Eye is a Signature Sponsor of InCabin, which will be held at AutoWorld in Brussels on September 15, 2022. OEMs and Tier 1 experts will have the opportunity to attend for free and can register here.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Our multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unprecedented human insight in automotive and behavioral research-supported also by Affectiva and iMotions, companies we acquired in 2021.

Smart Eye offers road-ready Driver Monitoring Systems and next-level Interior Sensing solutions built on two decades of automotive experience. Smart Eye's technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles as OEM or Tier 1 solutions and has been selected by 14 of the world's leading car manufacturers for 94 car models, including BMW and Geely. Smart Eye also provides complete hardware and software solutions for fleet and small-volume OEMS, powering vehicles on the road today. As the preferred partner to the automotive industry, Smart Eye is leading the way towards safer, more sustainable transportation and mobility experiences enhancing wellness, comfort, and entertainment.

In behavioral research our advanced eye tracking systems provide unparalleled performance in complex situations, offering deep insights into human behavior and human-machine interaction in automotive, aviation, assistive technology, behavioral science and many more fields. Today, our technology is used by NASA, Airbus, Boeing, Daimler, Audi, GM, Harvard University and hundreds of research organizations and universities around the world.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999, is publicly traded and headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. Learn more at: www.smarteye.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005223/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact:

Lindsey Harrison

Lindsey.Harrison@walkersands.com

630-730-1808