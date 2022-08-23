For Gamers on PS5 and PS4, Turtle Beach's Critically Acclaimed Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Adds Compatibility with More Gaming Systems and 40+ Hour Battery Life to the Series' Already Impressive List of Premium Features

Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation Delivers 48+ Hour Battery Life as well as Compatibility with Additional Gaming Systems, and the Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for PlayStation Extends Battery Life to 24+ Hours and Retains the Attractive $99 MSRP

Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) today unveiled new PlayStation models for the best-selling gaming headset brand's award-winning Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX, and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USBseries wireless gaming headsets. The premium Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation add long-lasting battery life and expanded compatibility with more gaming systems1 to the robust suites of performance audio and comfort-driven features that have made Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 and Stealth 600 series headsets award-winning, best-selling products for years. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB also improves battery performance and maintains the best-selling wireless gaming headset's attractive $99 MSRP. All three new models for PlayStation are available for pre-order today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide.

Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox launched earlier this year, with IGN calling it, "Amazing" and giving it a 9/10 review score plus the publication's Editors' Choice designation, and naming it the "Best Wireless Xbox Headset" in their Best Gaming Headsets 2022 list. CG Mag gave the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox a 9.5/10 review score plus their Editor's Choice designation as well, saying, "The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset is the contender to beat for best headset 2022."

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation comes in a stunning Cobalt Blue with Copper trim or Black with Silver trim for $199.99 MSRP and will be available on October 2, 2022. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation comes in Black, Midnight Red, and Arctic Camo for $129.99 MSRP, and will be available Sept. 18, 2022. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for PlayStation comes in Black with Blue trim or White with Blue trim for $99.99 MSRP and will also be available September 18, 2022 in the US and then in other regions in 2023.

"Today's gamers want headsets that span platforms, and the Stealth 700 and 600 Gen 2 MAX models for PlayStation give gamers on PS5 and PS4 premium sound and comfort and the ability to use them across more gaming systems for longer periods of time," said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "Our Designed for Xbox MAX models launched earlier this year to high critical and consumer acclaim. Now, dedicated PlayStation fans on PS5 and PS4 can experience the powerful 3D gaming audio, unmatched comfort, and features including Superhuman Hearing for a competitive advantage, that make our Stealth 700 and 600 series headsets consistent best-selling products."

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation delivers a premium gaming audio experience on more systems. With the toggle of a switch, gamers can use their headset with PS5 and PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs and Mac and experience the immersive 3D spatial surround sound2, premium features, and class-leading comfort the Stealth 700 series is known for. Bluetooth connectivity also makes the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX great for mobile gaming on compatible iOS and Android devices, as well as for chatting on Discord, taking calls, or listening to music simultaneously while gaming.

Gamers can also use Bluetooth to connect to the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX mobile companion app on compatible Android and iOS devices where they'll be able to customize features like audio presets, Mic Monitoring, and other settings. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX's ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology and Aerofit cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions provide exceptional comfort, while 50mm Nanoclear speakers bring games to life. Players will also enjoy crystal-clear chat with the Gen 2 MAX's flip-to-mute mic, as well as game-winning features like Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting for a competitive advantage.

Turtle Beach also unveiled its Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB wireless gaming headsets for PlayStation. The all-new Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation extends battery life to 48+ hours and expands compatibility with more gaming systems. Like the 700 MAX, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox launched earlier this year with high critical praise, with The Techne calling it, "A complete winner," and GamesRadar giving it a 4/5 review score plus their Highly Recommended designation and saying, "The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX is one of the most attractive mid-range wireless headsets." Additionally, Turtle Beach's Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for PlayStation takes the best-selling wireless headset series' battery life up to 24+ hours while maintaining its attractive $99.99 MSRP.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Company's namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

1 Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation, Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation, and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for PlayStation are not compatible with Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.

2 3D spatial surround sound for Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX, and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB is provided through the connected game console or PC.

