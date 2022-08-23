Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Absolut gegen den Strom: Aktuell große Gewinner und die potenziell sehr große Gewinnchance…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.08.2022 | 15:03
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eQ Technologic, Inc.: eQ Technologic revolutionizes ease of data integration & analytics with eQube Cloud

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eQ Technologic, the providers of eQube-DaaS (Data as a Service) Platform, announced earlier today the launch of a new format in which their products can be accessed: a next-gen cloud-native solution for data / application integration and analytics challenges - the eQube Cloud. eQube Cloud Free 15-Day Trial | eQ Technologic (1eQ.com)

eQ Technologic revolutionizes ease of data integration & analytics with eQube? Cloud

Dinesh Khaladkar, President & CEO at eQ Technologic said, "eQube Cloud is a game changer and further democratizes access to powerful data integration and analytics solutions, enabling organizations to accelerate their Digital Transformation journeys."

With eQube Cloud, one can seamlessly connect, integrate and migrate data from disparate systems, federate, orchestrate, synchronize and mash-up data, rapidly create APIs and 'For-Purpose' Apps, and realize actionable analytics with stunning visualizations of near real-time enterprise-wide data. It allows one to integrate any data, any format, any API, any speed, any application, or any device. All this without writing any code, enabling secure collaboration and honoring security rules.

Sanjeev Tamboli, VP Products & CTO at eQ Technologic commented, "Users will be able to fully harness the strength of the eQube-DaaS Platform that establishes a robust, resilient, and scalable Data Fabric connecting disparate data sources across the enterprise (COTS, GOTS, Legacy, NoSQL, files, streaming data, IoT, …) with insightful analytics. In other words, eQube-DaaS accelerates customers' Digital Transformation."

Leverage this opportunity and register now to experience the power of eQube Cloud!

eQube Cloud Free 15-Day Trial | eQ Technologic (1eQ.com)

Godspeed to eQube Cloud!

About eQ Technologic

eQ Technologic, Inc. ('eQ') is a trusted provider of eQube-DaaS (Data as a Service) platform that delivers a highly scalable, resilient, and secure Data Fabric for its Customers.

eQube-DaaS is a powerful Low/No-Code Data Integration and Analytics platform. It establishes a Digital Backbone connecting Enterprise-wide data, applications, and devices. This creates a 'Data Fabric' which puts the power of analytics in the hands of end users, leading to Actionable Insight. eQube-DaaS platform-based solutions result in substantial productivity gains accelerating Digital Transformation.

Visit https://www.1eQ.com/Free_Trial for more information on eQube Cloud.

Media contact:
Kanchan Khaladkar
Director, Marketing
Marketing@1eQ.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882394/eQ_Technologic_Cloud.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882393/eQ_Technologic_logo.jpg

eQ Technologic logo
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.