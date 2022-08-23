Graber's Expanded Natural Shades Collection Features New Fabrics, Sustainable Materials, and Customized Wide Window Solutions

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Unique by nature and beautiful by design, Graber's expanded Natural Shades collection includes new, refined fabrics, handwoven from sustainable materials. Always on trend, these durable fabrics feature finer textures and colors that bring out the unique asymmetric patterning of natural materials such as jute, bamboo, and grasses. The collection lends an earthy element to every aesthetic and adds subtle imperfections and warmth to a space for down-to-earth design. In addition, Graber has also rolled out new options for wide windows and expanded edge banding variations.

Fabric Forward

Natural Shades are available with a range of lift control options-including cordless and motorized-as well as customizable light filtering options like room darkening. Graber's new natural fabrics feature nourishing earth tones, mixed textures, warm neutrals, and distressed finishes-bringing a sophisticated earthy element to any aesthetic. Mineral marks, knotting, nodes, metallic accents, and variations give each piece its own unique style. Natural Shades bring the durability of nature indoors in a beautiful, easy-to-maintain solution that can be enjoyed for years to come.

Flawless Function

For wide windows and patio doors, Natural Shades can accommodate cordless, single shade widths up to 96 inches. Plus, coordinating Natural Drapes and Panel Accents Sliding Panels create a cohesive, whole-home solution, adding a modern, high-end look to every inch of the home. Taking customization a step further, Graber's new edge banding options also offer added personalization and edge protection.

Customers can explore the new fabric updates through their local Graber window treatment expert and order free swatches to experience the fabrics themselves.

About Graber

A Springs Window Fashions company, Graber has elevated the standard for window treatments since its founding by John Graber in 1939. Its solution-oriented approach, cost-effective pricing and reputation for trend spotting and innovation have made it a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades. Graber offers customized solutions for any window, including a wide range of stylish and inventive blinds, shades, shutters and draperies-all manufactured with the highest quality materials and designed with the end user in mind. For more information and free product swatches, visit www.graberblinds.com.

About Springs Window Fashions

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, is a leading global supplier of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Based in Middleton, WI, Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

Media Contacts:

Jenna Bush / Alison Boghosian

Mower

212-284-9936 / 860-922-3887

jbush@mower.com / aboghosian@mower.com

SOURCE: Graber

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/713128/Grabers-Expanded-Natural-Shades-Collection-Features-New-Fabrics-Sustainable-Materials-and-Customized-Wide-Window-Solutions