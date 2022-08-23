GlobalSign Becomes an Accredited Certificate Authority in Peru

Companies in Peru can now purchase AATL certificates and Time Stamping for secure digital signatures from a major certificate authority

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / GMO GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced it is now an accredited Certificate Authority in Peru. As a result, companies in Peru can now purchase Adobe Approved Trust List (AATL) certificates for secure, trusted digital signatures and time stamps from GlobalSign, as well as our local partner, Lima, Peru-based Digilink. The Peruvian government's National Institute for the Defense of Competition and the Protection of Intellectual Property (INDECOPI) approved GlobalSign's application in June.

As an accredited CA in Peru, GlobalSign is now selling AATL certificates. These certificates are used for digital signatures and time stamps which are used for every day corporate activities such as signing critical paperwork like contracts and invoices without the legwork. GlobalSign is the first major CA the Peruvian government has authorized to issue digital certificates.

"We are very pleased to now offer GlobalSign's world-leading digital signature product to our customers here in Peru," said Enrique Camerena, CEO, Digilink. "GlobalSign has an excellent reputation as a Certificate Authority and their digital signature offering is the best in the market."

The Adobe Approved Trust List is a program that allows users worldwide to create trusted digital signatures whenever a signed document is opened in Adobe® Acrobat® or Reader® software. GlobalSign is a member of this list. As a member of Adobe's Approved Trust List, digital signatures applied with GlobalSign's certificates are automatically trusted in Adobe products.

"GlobalSign is very pleased to be the first leading Certificate Authority in the world to become accredited in Peru. It's an important step as we continue to expand our reach into Latin America," said Lila Kee, General Manager, Americas, GlobalSign. "This comes less than a year after we opened an office in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. We are pursuing Latin America with vigor as we know there is a great need for our products and services."

Blanca Yanulis, Regional Manager, Latin América added, "We have reached an important milestone by obtaining accreditation in Peru of our digital signatures and time stamping services. We are looking forward to a successful journey in this market."

Peruvian companies interested in purchasing AATL certificates from GlobalSign can learn more here.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

