Company Press Conference on Sept. 20, 2022 Will Also Unveil New Truck Wheel Product and Sustainability Solutions

Maxion Wheels, the world's largest wheel manufacturer, announced today it will share its commercial vehicle wheel growth strategy, including new product and sustainability solutions, during IAA Transportation 2022 from Sept. 20 25, 2022 in Hanover, Germany (Hall 21 Booth A58). The Company will also host a press conference, in its booth, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 from 8:30 8:50 a.m. CET to unveil the details.

"Demand for trucking and land transport continues to rise, and with that the need for more trucks and trailers," said Pieter Klinkers, CEO of Maxion Wheels. "Over the last few years Maxion Wheels has been able to serve its global customers with the solutions needed to meet their demand, and keep up with the ever changing transportation environment. We are excited to join our customers and industry peers in Hanover, and during our press conference share more details on how we will address both growth and product advancements."

Since its premiere in 1897, the IAA has played a key role in shaping the development of automobiles and commercial vehicles. In doing so, it keeps reinventing itself as a leading international platform. Because the demands on transportation are constantly changing, IAA serves as an important future of mobility voice. IAA Transportation 2022, held in Hanover, Germany, gives commercial vehicle stakeholders the opportunity to discover new technologies, best practices, and mobility insights not found elsewhere.

