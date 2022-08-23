High-Temperature Industrial Burner Market is set To Reach a Valuation of US$ 2.1 Bn By 2032, Future Market Insights Inc.

The U.S. is set to account for around 84.2% of the North America high-temperature industrial burner market in 2022. The country is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 63.8 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the forecast period of 2022-2032, the global high-temperature industrial burner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% and reach a valuation of US$ 2.1 Bn by the end of 2032. Increasing demand for advanced industrial burners in heavy-duty industries that require high temperatures in enclosed systems to treat various materials would aid growth.





Increasing shift of metals and metallurgy businesses towards high-capacity industrial gas burners for heavy load applications is another crucial factor that would spur growth. Rising demand for innovative boilers that would be able to create high-pressured steam with the help of fuels such as biomass, petroleum, natural gas, and coal is also set to aid growth. Emergence of 3D technology to develop well-designed burners for various industries would create new growth opportunities for market players.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By application, boilers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By burner design, the duo-block segment is anticipated to account for about 57.2% of the global market share in 2032.

of the global market share in 2032. By end-use industry, the power generation segment is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 305.6 Mn during the evaluation period.

during the evaluation period. In terms of region, sales of high-temperature industrial burners in East Asia are estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% .

are estimated to exhibit a CAGR of . China is estimated to account for more than 53% of the market share by 2022 in East Asia .

"Rising demand for heat and steam related processes across several industries and ongoing development of energy-efficient boilers would aid growth in the global market. In addition, surging use of electricity in the transportation sector is anticipated to boost the demand for power generation, thereby driving the market," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies operating in the global high-temperature industrial burner market are Honeywell International Inc., Forbes Marshall Private Limited, Astec Industries Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, Alfa Laval AB, Baltur S.p.A, Andritz AG, Oilon Group Oy, Weishaupt Group, ZEECO Inc., John Zink Hamworthy Combustion, Enervise, Babcock Wanson, SAACKE GmbH, Tenova S.p.A, Volcano Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Baite Burners Manufacture Co. Ltd., Olympia Kogyo Co. Ltd., and Elco Burners GmbH among others.

Get More Insights on High-Temperature Industrial Burner Market

The research report analyzes the market demand trend for the High-temperature industrial burner. The global market is based on macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background. As per Future Market Insights' research scope, the High-temperature industrial burner market report is studied and analyzed in the following segments- burner type, burner design, rated power, applications, fuel type, end-use industry & regions. The high-temperature industrial burner market report gives us qualitative and quantitative information about the companies.

About the Industrial Automation Division at Future Market Insights

The industrial automation division of FMI offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

Key Segments Covered in High-Temperature Industrial Burner Industry Analysis

By Burner Type:

Regenerative Burner

High-Velocity Burner

Impulse Burner

Radiant Burner

Customized (Burner Boiler)

Flat Flame Burner

Oxygen Burner

Sinter Burner

Low & Ultra-Low Nox Burner

Flameless Burner

By Burner Design:

Mono-block

Duo-block

By Rated Power:

1 to 5 MW

5 to 10 MW

10 to 20 MW

20 to 50 MW

50 to 100 MW

By Application:

Boilers

Steam & Gas Turbine

HRSG (Heat Recovery Steam Generation)

Furnaces/Forges

Hot Air Generators

Incineration

By Fuel Type:

Gas Burner

Oil Burner

Dual Fuel Burner

By End-Use Industry:

Metallurgy

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Cement & Refractories

Chemical & Petro Chemical

Industrial Co-Generation Plant

District Heating

Pulp & Paper

Marine

Municipal Waste Incineration

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

