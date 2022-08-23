Terebellum, the Ireland and UK-based subsidiary of AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company and a member of theAscellaHealth Family of Companies, heralds its international positioning with 2023 strategic planning sessions held in Manchester, UK and Dublin, Ireland to review synergies underway with pharmaceutical company partners and plan management training programs. Collaborating with The Brooks Group, an organization that deploys real science and real insights to deliver training that leads to increased sales and revenue, the Terebellum leadership team articulated the groundwork for go-forward robust operations.

Craig Caceci, executive vice president and managing director, Terebellum, says, "We are bringing to the European marketplace our passionate commitment to provide innovative programs and services designed to optimize clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases. Working with multiple pharmaceutical manufacturers to help them realize a product's full potential, we provide a full complement of integrated solutions, including strategic insights for early-stage products, market access expertise, supply chain logistics distribution and fulfilment and unique pharmaceutical financial services."

Caceci points to Terebellum's commitment to always put patients first, adding, "This value statement transcends every aspect of our consultative approach to providing end-to-end solutions that result in better patient outcomes. This level of dedication distinguishes our organization and contributes to our growing stature among pharmaceutical companies throughout the world that benefit from working with a single resource for managing all program and drug launch milestones."

Instrumental in the planning sessions, John Bruton, former Taoiseach of Ireland and a non-executive resident director and board member, Terebellum, says, "Many people suffer from conditions that are so rare that cures have either not been developed, or are prohibitively expensive. I have become aware of this over many years. Terebellum attempts to resolve this problem through collaboration with patients, their families, pharmaceutical manufacturers and insurers."

Building out account management and sales teams to proactively support clients, Terebellum turned to Ryan Evans, president, The Brooks Group, for training and education programs.

"It is gratifying to work with these healthcare leaders at Terebellum who are bringing to the international marketplace thoughtful strategies and solutions for the unique rare disease populations," says Evans. "Empowered with this training, the Terebellum marketing executives will be highly responsive to the expectations of manufacturers as they strive to meet the diverse, specialized needs of patients."

About Terebellum

Terebellum is an Ireland and UK based subsidiary of AscellaHealth representing our global footprint throughout Europe. Our premier group purchasing services, market access expertise, supply chain logistics, and unique pharmaceutical financial solutions, targeted to Life Sciences partners and other industry stakeholders ensure optimal cost savings and enhanced clinical outcomes. Terebellum's leadership team has the deep bench expertise needed to provide a consultative approach for branded specialty products to be brought to market successfully. Visit www.terebellumltd.com

About The Brooks Group

Founded In 1995, The Brooks Group is a highly specialized firm focused on enhancing the impact of Managed Markets, Sales, Medical and Marketing professionals in the Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device, and Healthcare industries. We ensure your customer facing team possess the business skills market knowledge to proactively access engage key stakeholders in the era of Quintuple Aim. This provides superior insights, enabling them to build position the unique value proposition that delivers mutual benefit to your Company, patients customers. www.thebrooksgrouponline.com

About The AscellaHealth Family of Companies

TheAscellaHealth Family of Companies, comprised of AscellaHealth and subsidiaries Optime Care and Terebellum, is a global Healthcare and Specialty Pharmacy solutions organization serving specialty and rare disease patients, payers, life sciences manufacturers and providers with solutions addressing the unmet needs in this dynamic marketplace. A unique patient-first mission and dedication to improved medication access and outcomes are woven throughout integrated end-to-end solutions that span the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle and beyond. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

