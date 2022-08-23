The "Europe Electric Forklift Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report by Product (Counterbalanced, Pallet Trucks, Reach Trucks, Pallet Stackers), by Battery Type, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's electric forklift market size is anticipated to reach USD 44.24 billion by 2030. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2030. Exponential growth in the construction and logistics sector and the increasing demand for eco-friendly, efficient smart material handling machines are the major factors expected to drive the market growth.

Countries such as the U.K. and Germany are witnessing rapid growth majorly due to increasing investments by the government and private players to support infrastructure development in the countries. Thames Tideway Tunnel, Hinkley Point C, and Stonehenge Road Tunnel are some major infrastructure projects in the U.K. Such increasing infrastructure development activities are responsible for increasing the demand for electric forklifts in the region.

Manufacturers are inclining toward automating the production facilities resulting in increasing demand for smart material handling equipment that ensure the safe transaction of goods without human interference. For instance, Toyota Material Handling Sweden, considering the high demand for electric forklift trucks increased the production at the manufacturing facility. To enable the expansion, the company adopted automation on the production line and also installed automated vehicles to optimize the goods flow.

Forklifts such as pallet trucks, reach trucks, and pallet stackers streamline the supply chain distribution channel and enhance the operational efficiency at the facility. These factors are expected to positively impact the market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices and the high cost of batteries are factors expected to hamper the growth. In addition, a lack of skilled labor is expected to challenge the target market growth.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, key players operating in the market have been focused on enhancing their businesses through partnerships and new product launches. For instance, in October 2021, Jungheinrich re-launched its series 2 and series 3 battery-powered counterbalanced trucks. The series 2 and 3 include 12 different models of trucks, available in three and four-wheeled versions, with a load-carrying capacity between 1,300 to 2,000 kg. The company upgraded the trucks' safety, software, and hydraulics, which enhanced the trucks' performance by 20%.

Europe Electric Forklift Market Report Highlights

The pallet trucks segment dominated the market with more than 27% share in 2021 and is expected to continue dominating with increasing demand for class III electric forklifts from the construction, notably heavy-duty task operations.

The U.K. is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the flourishing e-commerce sector in the country and increasing automation among food beverage automotive manufacturers resulting in demand for electric automated forklifts to enhance operational efficiency.

The Lithium-ion battery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to increasing investment in R&D activities and the benefits of Li-ion battery compared to conventional battery technology such as high durability, faster charging, and lightweight.

