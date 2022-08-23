TA PLLC Represents RCD Hotels in Sixth Deal With Nobu Hospitality

High-end hotel, restaurant, and residences announced for Tulum, Mexico

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / TA PLLC, a full-service business law firm, represented RCD Hotels, the fastest growing luxury lifestyle brand, in a deal with Nobu Hospitality to develop a Nobu hotel, restaurant, and residences in Tulum, Mexico. This marks the sixth hotel and fourth residential project between Nobu Hospitality and RCD Hotels, all of which involved the work of international hospitality lawyer and TA PLLC founder Ari Tenzer.

Earlier this year, TA PLLC announced its involvement in deals to bring two new, high-end hotels, residences, and restaurants to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Orlando, Florida. Past deals have also included Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, Nobu Los Cabos and Nobu Chicago.

"After the significant slowdown in travel and the shutdowns in 2020, high-end hospitality brands are reigniting the industry post pandemic with new projects," said Tenzer. "We are pleased to have been a part of this milestone deal for our client and to have had the opportunity to work with RCD and Nobu on all of their previous deals."

The TA PLLC team represented the owner throughout the entirety of the transaction, which took several months to negotiate. Nobu Hotel Tulum will feature 200 guest rooms and suites including 12 villas, a beachfront Nobu restaurant, meeting space with outdoor venues for special events, a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa, and 50 beachside residences.

Since Tenzer founded the firm in 2011, a significant portion of his practice has been dedicated to transactions in the hospitality industry. The firm represents clients in connection with diverse matters including negotiating hotel management agreements, casino management agreements, hotel license and franchise agreements, complex restaurant leases, and F&B management agreements for projects around the world.

