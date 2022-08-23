HealthSnap Receives Second Graphical User Interface Patent for Virtual Care Management Platform's RPM Visual Transmission Calendar Billing Feature

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / HealthSnap, a Miami-based full-service Virtual Care Management Platform for chronic disease management, announced today that it has been issued a second Graphical User Interface (GUI) patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its one-of-a-kind visual Transmission Calendar for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) billing.

This follows HealthSnap's first patent announcement earlier this year for its Eligibility Report, the company's visual billing automation feature. Both patented tools are available within HealthSnap's provider portal and work seamlessly together to simplify the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) billing and compliance requirements for care management CPT codes.

The company's latest patent, received during Q2-22, is for HealthSnap's Transmission Calendar, which displays a visual representation of days of patient data transmission accruing toward RPM reimbursement eligibility for CPT Code 99454. Both patents extend beyond RPM to include Chronic Care Management (CCM) billing codes as well. These newly patented tools were specifically designed to make it easy for healthcare providers to stay compliant with CMS guidelines, removing manual work and ensuring seamless billing.

"We are proud to announce our second patent and we believe it highlights our unique client-centric approach to building a platform that prioritizes user experience. We approached building a unified platform that makes billing compliance and operational items simpler to manage for providers so that they can focus their time on providing the best patient care. We look forward to continuing to support our customers' needs in a rapidly changing virtual care reimbursement landscape," said Chase Preston, Co-Founder, and Chief Product Officer.

HealthSnap's patented tools help to automate tasks required to successfully document and receive reimbursement for RPM and CCM in a compliant manner, including patient enrollment workflows, clinical documentation automation, and visual CPT Code eligibility reporting, all of which enable providers to spend less time on compliance and clerical work and more time on providing patient care.

HealthSnap provides virtual care management solutions that help healthcare providers manage chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and heart failure virtually by combining the power of an integrated care management platform that supports RPM and CCM programs, pre-configured and cellular-enabled health devices, and patient care management services all in one integrated solution.

By providing full-service care management tools and services, HealthSnap provides a care delivery paradigm that is proactive, ongoing, and delivered in the home - where chronic conditions take place. As a result, HealthSnap has been able to demonstrate improved patient outcomes, decreased utilization, and marked improvements in the overall patient experience. To date, HealthSnap has contracted with over 100 physician groups, including top-25 health systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), and private physician groups.

About HealthSnap

HealthSnap is an integrated Virtual Care Management Platform that helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce utilization, and diversify revenue streams. From chronic disease-agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) to AI-guided care coordination, virtual care delivery, automated care management billing, population analytics - and so much more, HealthSnap is the simplest way to manage chronic conditions remotely.

Visit www.healthsnap.io or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

