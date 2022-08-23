The "United Kingdom Door Market, By Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Composite), By Mechanism (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Overhead), By Product Type (Interior, Exterior), By Mode of Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom door market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and an increasing number of residential and non-residential construction activities. Besides, growing middle-class income, changing lifestyle preferences, and high personal disposable income of the population is driving the United Kingdom door market growth.

A growing number of innovations in the doors market by manufacturers, increasing spending on expensive interior decor, and advancements in security systems are propelling the growth of the United Kingdom door market. Intense competition among the market players to introduce premium quality doors and the use of advanced technologies for manufacturing doors are anticipated to influence the growth of the United Kingdom door market.

The high availability of sustainable construction solutions and rising support from the government through financial assistance and initiatives such as the Help-to-Buy Equity Loan Scheme and the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) for advancing infrastructure in the country are aiding the market growth. Changing consumer preferences for living in nuclear families has led to a surge in demand for private houses, bolstering the demand for doors.

Many market players are adopting online sales channels to sell their products in different materials, sizes, colors, glazing styles, etc., which provide customers the flexibility to choose their desired option. Furthermore, market players are providing lucrative discounts and adopting marketing strategies to reach more customers, which is expected to boost the sales of doors in the United Kingdom in the coming years. Rapid globalization and excessive use of social media platforms are leading to new trends in the renovation and interior decoration sector, which is fueling the demand for doors.

Report Scope:

In this report, United Kingdom Door market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

United Kingdom Door Market, By Material:

Metal

Wood

Plastic

Glass

Composite

United Kingdom Door Market, By Mechanism:

Swinging

Sliding

Folding

Overhead

United Kingdom Door Market, By Product Type:

Interior

Exterior

United Kingdom Door Market, By Mode of Application:

New Construction

Aftermarket

United Kingdom Door Market, By End User:

Residential

Non-Residential

United Kingdom Door Market, By Region:

London

Southeast

East Anglia

Scotland

Southwest

East Midlands

Yorkshire Humberside

Rest of United Kingdom

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Door Market

5. Voice of Customers

6. United Kingdom Door Market Outlook

7. United Kingdom Metal Door Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share Forecast

7.2.1. By Mechanism

7.2.2. By Product Type

7.2.3. By Mode of Application

7.2.4. By End User

7.2.5. By Region

8. United Kingdom Wood Door Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share Forecast

8.2.1. By Mechanism

8.2.2. By Product Type

8.2.3. By Mode of Application

8.2.4. By End User

8.2.5. By Region

9. United Kingdom Plastic Door Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share Forecast

9.2.1. By Mechanism

9.2.2. By Product Type

9.2.3. By Mode of Application

9.2.4. By End User

9.2.5. By Region

10. United Kingdom Glass Door Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share Forecast

10.2.1. By Mechanism

10.2.2. By Product Type

10.2.3. By Mode of Application

10.2.4. By End User

10.2.5. By Region

11. United Kingdom Composite Door Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share Forecast

11.2.1. By Mechanism

11.2.2. By Product Type

11.2.3. By Mode of Application

11.2.4. By End User

11.2.5. By Region

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends Developments

14. Policy Regulatory Landscape

15. United Kingdom Economic Profile

16. Company Profiles

17. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Hormann UK

JB Kind Doors

JELD-WEN UK Ltd

Solidor

Pendle Doors

Todd Doors

UK Windows Doors Group

Distinction Doors

Lymer Doors Ltd.

Rock Solid Doors Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb7y4c

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005699/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900