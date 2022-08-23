The "United Kingdom Door Market, By Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Composite), By Mechanism (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Overhead), By Product Type (Interior, Exterior), By Mode of Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United Kingdom door market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and an increasing number of residential and non-residential construction activities. Besides, growing middle-class income, changing lifestyle preferences, and high personal disposable income of the population is driving the United Kingdom door market growth.
A growing number of innovations in the doors market by manufacturers, increasing spending on expensive interior decor, and advancements in security systems are propelling the growth of the United Kingdom door market. Intense competition among the market players to introduce premium quality doors and the use of advanced technologies for manufacturing doors are anticipated to influence the growth of the United Kingdom door market.
The high availability of sustainable construction solutions and rising support from the government through financial assistance and initiatives such as the Help-to-Buy Equity Loan Scheme and the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) for advancing infrastructure in the country are aiding the market growth. Changing consumer preferences for living in nuclear families has led to a surge in demand for private houses, bolstering the demand for doors.
Many market players are adopting online sales channels to sell their products in different materials, sizes, colors, glazing styles, etc., which provide customers the flexibility to choose their desired option. Furthermore, market players are providing lucrative discounts and adopting marketing strategies to reach more customers, which is expected to boost the sales of doors in the United Kingdom in the coming years. Rapid globalization and excessive use of social media platforms are leading to new trends in the renovation and interior decoration sector, which is fueling the demand for doors.
Report Scope:
In this report, United Kingdom Door market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
United Kingdom Door Market, By Material:
- Metal
- Wood
- Plastic
- Glass
- Composite
United Kingdom Door Market, By Mechanism:
- Swinging
- Sliding
- Folding
- Overhead
United Kingdom Door Market, By Product Type:
- Interior
- Exterior
United Kingdom Door Market, By Mode of Application:
- New Construction
- Aftermarket
United Kingdom Door Market, By End User:
- Residential
- Non-Residential
United Kingdom Door Market, By Region:
- London
- Southeast
- East Anglia
- Scotland
- Southwest
- East Midlands
- Yorkshire Humberside
- Rest of United Kingdom
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Door Market
5. Voice of Customers
6. United Kingdom Door Market Outlook
7. United Kingdom Metal Door Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share Forecast
7.2.1. By Mechanism
7.2.2. By Product Type
7.2.3. By Mode of Application
7.2.4. By End User
7.2.5. By Region
8. United Kingdom Wood Door Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share Forecast
8.2.1. By Mechanism
8.2.2. By Product Type
8.2.3. By Mode of Application
8.2.4. By End User
8.2.5. By Region
9. United Kingdom Plastic Door Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share Forecast
9.2.1. By Mechanism
9.2.2. By Product Type
9.2.3. By Mode of Application
9.2.4. By End User
9.2.5. By Region
10. United Kingdom Glass Door Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share Forecast
10.2.1. By Mechanism
10.2.2. By Product Type
10.2.3. By Mode of Application
10.2.4. By End User
10.2.5. By Region
11. United Kingdom Composite Door Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share Forecast
11.2.1. By Mechanism
11.2.2. By Product Type
11.2.3. By Mode of Application
11.2.4. By End User
11.2.5. By Region
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends Developments
14. Policy Regulatory Landscape
15. United Kingdom Economic Profile
16. Company Profiles
17. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Hormann UK
- JB Kind Doors
- JELD-WEN UK Ltd
- Solidor
- Pendle Doors
- Todd Doors
- UK Windows Doors Group
- Distinction Doors
- Lymer Doors Ltd.
- Rock Solid Doors Ltd.
