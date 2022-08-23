SEV, the utility for the Faroe Islands, has secured funds from Nordic Investment Bank to build a pumped hydro storage facility on the island of Streymoy. The Mýruverkið II project, valued at DKK 1.3 billion ($174 million), is set to go online in the 2027-28 period. SEV, the power company of the Faroe Islands, has secured a 15-year loan from Nordic Investment Bank (NIB), so it can move forward with plans to build a pumped hydro storage facility in Vestmanna, which is a town on the island of Streymoy. The DKK 250 million (€33.60 million) loan will co-finance a system consisting of mountain caverns ...

