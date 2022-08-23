Regulatory News:

OVHcloud (Paris:OVH):

Yann Leca, OVHcloud's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to take on a new professional journey and will leave the company at the end of October after the Full-year 2022 results announcement. A selection process is currently under way to fill his position.

Across several years of continued profitable growth during which our company reached new and important milestones, including our historic and successful IPO, Yann has been instrumental in building excellence and making OVHcloud the largest European cloud provider with a global reach. In particular, he leaves a well-structured and highly capable team of finance professionals behind.

On behalf of OVHcloud's Board and Executive committee, we want to warmly and personally thank Yann and wish him the best success for the future.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 data centres across four continents. For over 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centres, including the orchestration of its fibre-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers latest generation solutions combining performance, price predictability and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom.

https://corporate.ovhcloud.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005492/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Marie Vaillaud

Communications and PR Manager

media@ovhcloud.com

+ 33 (0)6 49 32 74 02

Investors Relations

Benjamin Mennesson

Head of Financial Communications

investor.relations@ovhcloud.com

+ 33 (0)6 99 72 73 17