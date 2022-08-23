Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its August 18th, 2022 news release, it has closed a non-brokered private placement, issuing 750,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of $150,000. As a result of the closing of the private placement, there are now 29,228,723 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. The private placement was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. There was no finder fee paid in this private placement. All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing of the private placement.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

Contact: Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications

jason.frame@prismometals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134597