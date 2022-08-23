Global Calcium Channel Blocker Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 21,489.7 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global calcium channel blocker drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 14,285.3 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030).





Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Calcium Channel Blocker Drugs Market:

Increasing approval of drug by regulatory authority is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, Azurity Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company received the U.S. food and drug administration approval for its Katerzia (amlodipine) Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL for the treatment of hypertension in adults and pediatric patients older than 6 years.

Furthermore, launches of calcium channel drug is also expected to witness significant growth of the market. For instance, in 2016, Ajanta Pharma limited, a pharmaceutical company engaged in development, manufacturing and marketing of quality finished dosages, launched amlodipine and olmesartan medoxomil tabled in the U.S. market for the treatment of high blood pressure.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5153

Key Market Takeaways:

The global calcium channel blocker drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection, in July 2022, heart disease in leading cause of the death in men, women and around 697,000 people died from the heart disease in 2020 in the U.S.

Among region, North America is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the global calcium channel blocker drugs market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of major key player in the North America such as. Bausch Health, Mylan N.V. and Pfizer Inc.

Key players operating in the global calcium channel blocker drugs market include Bausch Health, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Biopharma, Sofgen Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Zydus Cadila and Pfizer Inc,

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5153

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Calcium Channel Blocker Drugs Market, By Drug Class:

Benzothizepine



Dihydropyridine



Phenylalkylamine

Global Calcium channel blocker drugs market, By Disease Indication:

Hypertension



Chest Pain



Arrhythmias



Others (Blood vessel conditions, Coronary Artery Disease etc.)

Global Calcium Channel Blocker Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy



Retail Pharmacy



Online Pharmacy

Global Calcium Channel Blocker Drugs Market, By Region:



North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5153

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg