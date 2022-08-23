Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco Apes Into OthersideMeta

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO) today announced that it has accumulated a portfolio of YugaLabs's project OthersideMeta NFTs.

Commenting on the portfolio, Metavesco CEO, Ryan Schadel stated, "The company has been purchasing OthersideMeta "deeds" as the trading prices have come down with the broader crypto related market. As this project continues development, I believe it will set the bar for all other metaverse platforms. This is the first major NFT project to incorporate Dynamic NFT's, Non-Fungible Tokens that change based on actions and interactions, that will enable an interoperable environment for gaming, development, socializing, and content creation. While NFT's are commonly associated with art or profile pictures, that association does the technology behind NFT's a disservice. This project is the epitome of web3. The company is positioned to literally own part of the virtual environment that can be built upon, licensed, traded, or even leased."

What is Otherside?

From the Otherside website:

"Otherside is a world-building platform that provides an exciting environment to play, create, compete, connect, and explore together. Initially, users will experience Otherside through a narrative gameplay experience (aka The Voyager's Journey) co-developed by Yuga Labs and Improbable and based on the technology from M². In the future, we look forward to seeing what new experiences and games our community can create to expand the possibilities of the metaverse. The tools and utility of Otherside will be continually and iteratively shaped by the participation and needs of our community. In Phase 1, only Otherdeed holders (aka Voyagers) and selected third-party developers will be able to participate and contribute to the first stages of the platform's features and uses."

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a publicly traded web 3 enterprise. The Company generates income as a liquidity provider and invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land, primarily on EVM protocols.

